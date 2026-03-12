Connecting Communities Inc

Hosted by

Connecting Communities Inc

About this event

Funds for Foster Care Annual Gala

1490 Madison Ave

New Richmond, WI 54017, USA

Add a donation for Connecting Communities Inc

$

General Admission
$125

Ticket includes upscale meal, 2 drink tickets, and access to the event.

Bar Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Business Logo displayed on a digital display at the bar, a social media shout out, and 2 General Admission tickets to attend the event.

Flower Bar Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Dedicated banner by the flower bar, social media shout out, and 2 General Admission tickets to the event

Platinum Sponsor
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Large logo on a banner at event, social media shoutout, and 2 General Admission tickets

Gold Sponsor
$625

Logo on a banner at the event, social media shoutout, and 1 General Admission ticket

Silver Sponsor
$375

Logo on a banner at the event and 1 General Admission ticket

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Dedicated banner by the entertainment, social media shoutout, and 4 General Admission Tickets with reserved seating

Dessert Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on banner by the dessert table, social media shout out, and 2 General Admission tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!