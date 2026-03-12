Funds for Foster Care Annual Gala

About this event
$
Ticket includes upscale meal, 2 drink tickets, and access to the event.
Business Logo displayed on a digital display at the bar, a social media shout out, and 2 General Admission tickets to attend the event.
Dedicated banner by the flower bar, social media shout out, and 2 General Admission tickets to the event
Large logo on a banner at event, social media shoutout, and 2 General Admission tickets
Logo on a banner at the event, social media shoutout, and 1 General Admission ticket
Logo on a banner at the event and 1 General Admission ticket
Dedicated banner by the entertainment, social media shoutout, and 4 General Admission Tickets with reserved seating
Logo on banner by the dessert table, social media shout out, and 2 General Admission tickets
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