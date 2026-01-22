St. Marks Episcopal Church

Funeral Services

1 Porter Rd

East Longmeadow, MA 01028, USA

Administration Fee
$200

An administration fee from a church for a memorial service covers the operational costs involved in hosting the event. (Building Operations and Administrative Work)

Clergy Fee/The Rector’s Discretionary Fund
Pay what you can

The Officiant is salaried by the parish church and therefore does not receive a direct fee for services rendered. It is customary, however, for families to make an offering to the Rector’s Discretionary Fund

Organist/Musician Fee
$250

Additional charges may apply for soloists or other instrumentalists.

Livestreaming (if available)
$100
