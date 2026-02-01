Beauty Project Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Beauty Project Foundation Inc.

About this event

Funkraiser | March 21st at Cypress Music Hall

761 S Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501

General Admission - Presale
$25

***Zeffy Charge is Optional***
General admission. This purchase acts as a charitable donation to The Beauty Project Foundation.

General Admission + 5 Raffle Tickets - Presale
$40

***Zeffy Charge is Optional***
General admission plus 5 raffle tickets! This purchase acts as a charitable donation to The Beauty Project Foundation.

Admission + Hair & Scalp Bath + 20 Raffle Tickets - Presale
$150

***Zeffy Charge is Optional***
General Admission plus 20 raffle tickets. In addition, this purchase includes a hair and scalp bath and hair styling with Jillian Haun at The Beauty Project Salon. This service includes a double detox scalp treatment, hair wash, and deep conditioning with a hot towel and a blow dry styling.

These tickets are limited!

Add a donation for Beauty Project Foundation Inc.

$

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