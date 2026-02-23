FUNMIKE EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION

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FUNMIKE EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION

About the memberships

FUNMIKE EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION's Monthly Giving Circle

The I Refuse to Look Away Partner
$12.99

Renews monthly

For less than two coffees, you make sure one child is remembered.


Your monthly gift helps provide school supplies and essentials for a student who would otherwise go without.

You may never meet them.
But they will feel your impact.

The Dignity Defender
$16.99

Renews monthly

You don’t just give. You restore confidence.


Your support provides hygiene kits and medical screening access — protecting a child’s health and self-worth.


Small monthly commitment.
Massive personal transformation.

The Cycle Breaker
$19.99

Renews monthly

You’re not helping temporarily. You’re changing a trajectory.


This tier supports mentorship, structured programs, and emotional support for students who need guidance, not just charity.


You don’t fund moments.
You fund futures.

The Opportunity Creator
$25

Renews monthly

You step in where systems fall short.


Your support strengthens educational assistance and community interventions for vulnerable youth.


This is where real change begins.

The Impact Multiplier
$50

Renews monthly

You don’t just care. You commit.


Your monthly partnership helps fund outreach programs serving multiple students at once — expanding medical care, mentorship, and direct assistance.


You’re not reacting.
You’re building stability.

The Legacy Builder
$100

Renews monthly

You are investing in generational transformation.


This level supports scholarship assistance, emergency interventions, and expansion into new communities.


You are not just donating.
You are rewriting stories.

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