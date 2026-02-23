FUNMIKE EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION's Monthly Giving Circle

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
For less than two coffees, you make sure one child is remembered.
Your monthly gift helps provide school supplies and essentials for a student who would otherwise go without.
You may never meet them.
But they will feel your impact.
Renews monthly
You don’t just give. You restore confidence.
Your support provides hygiene kits and medical screening access — protecting a child’s health and self-worth.
Small monthly commitment.
Massive personal transformation.
Renews monthly
You’re not helping temporarily. You’re changing a trajectory.
This tier supports mentorship, structured programs, and emotional support for students who need guidance, not just charity.
You don’t fund moments.
You fund futures.
Renews monthly
You step in where systems fall short.
Your support strengthens educational assistance and community interventions for vulnerable youth.
This is where real change begins.
Renews monthly
You don’t just care. You commit.
Your monthly partnership helps fund outreach programs serving multiple students at once — expanding medical care, mentorship, and direct assistance.
You’re not reacting.
You’re building stability.
Renews monthly
You are investing in generational transformation.
This level supports scholarship assistance, emergency interventions, and expansion into new communities.
You are not just donating.
You are rewriting stories.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!