FunOn5th Festival Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
-Exclusive sponsor of main stage with banner signage.
-Dedicated time (approximately 5 minutes) to make announcements and address the crowd at main stage.
-Complimentary 20-foot tabling space during the festival located in a prime location.
-Recognition on BID website, marketing materials including digital advertisements (100,000+ reached in 2025).
-Prominent signage at performance area or special event.
-Complimentary 10-foot tabling space during the festival located in a prime location.
-Recognition on BID website, marketing materials including digital advertisements (100,000+ reached in 2025).
-Sponsor an activity for kids or an exciting raffle prize from one of our local merchants
-Complimentary 10-foot tabling space during the festival located in a prime location.
-Recognition on BID website.
-Logo placement on the official event Step & Repeat backdrop located at MainStage.
-Complimentary 10-foot tabling space
-Recognition on BID website.
-Business logo featured on the festival step & repeat backdrop located at MainStage
-Great for small businesses and organizations wanting visibility & community representation
-Recognition on event-day signage
PLEASE BE SURE TO SEND US YOUR LOGO!
EMAIL: [email protected]
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