Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID

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Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID

About this event

#FunOn5th Festival Sponsorship Opportunities

Bay Ridge

Brooklyn, NY, USA

Champion- $2,500
$2,500

-Exclusive sponsor of main stage with banner signage.

-Dedicated time (approximately 5 minutes) to make announcements and address the crowd at main stage.

-Complimentary 20-foot tabling space during the festival located in a prime location.

-Recognition on BID website, marketing materials including digital advertisements (100,000+ reached in 2025).

Partner - $1,500
$1,500

-Prominent signage at performance area or special event.

-Complimentary 10-foot tabling space during the festival located in a prime location.

-Recognition on BID website, marketing materials including digital advertisements (100,000+ reached in 2025).

Friend- - $1,000
$1,000

-Sponsor an activity for kids or an exciting raffle prize from one of our local merchants

-Complimentary 10-foot tabling space during the festival located in a prime location.

-Recognition on BID website.

Neighbor - $500
$500

-Logo placement on the official event Step & Repeat backdrop located at MainStage.

-Complimentary 10-foot tabling space

-Recognition on BID website.

Step & Repeat - $100
$100

-Business logo featured on the festival step & repeat backdrop located at MainStage

-Great for small businesses and organizations wanting visibility & community representation

-Recognition on event-day signage


PLEASE BE SURE TO SEND US YOUR LOGO!

EMAIL: [email protected]

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