FUNSAR SARTECH II

The Fundamentals of SAR (2nd Edition) textbook. Completely updated by Don Cooper and based on the latest Search and Rescue knowledge, skills, tools, techniques, technology and best practices. The 2nd Edition has 30% more content than the 1st edition. NASAR uses this text for it's Fundamentals of SAR (FUNSAR) course to develop wilderness searchers. This text is also available in e-book format in English and Spanish. 457 pages - Full Color

The Fundamentals of SAR (2nd Edition) textbook. Completely updated by Don Cooper and based on the latest Search and Rescue knowledge, skills, tools, techniques, technology and best practices. The 2nd Edition has 30% more content than the 1st edition. NASAR uses this text for it's Fundamentals of SAR (FUNSAR) course to develop wilderness searchers. This text is also available in e-book format in English and Spanish. 457 pages - Full Color

More details...