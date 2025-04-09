FUNSAR SARTECH II

This is the FUNSAR Course which consists of 2 full weekends and a 3rd Saturday.
****Only if you have a current WFA Certification.****
This is the FUNSAR Course which consists of 2 full weekends and a 3rd Saturday.
****Only if you have a current WFA Certification.****
FUNSAR Textbook
$60
The Fundamentals of SAR (2nd Edition) textbook. Completely updated by Don Cooper and based on the latest Search and Rescue knowledge, skills, tools, techniques, technology and best practices. The 2nd Edition has 30% more content than the 1st edition.
NASAR uses this text for it's Fundamentals of SAR (FUNSAR) course to develop wilderness searchers.
This text is also available in e-book format in English and Spanish.
457 pages - Full Color
The Fundamentals of SAR (2nd Edition) textbook. Completely updated by Don Cooper and based on the latest Search and Rescue knowledge, skills, tools, techniques, technology and best practices. The 2nd Edition has 30% more content than the 1st edition.
NASAR uses this text for it's Fundamentals of SAR (FUNSAR) course to develop wilderness searchers.
This text is also available in e-book format in English and Spanish.
457 pages - Full Color
Add a donation for SC Search and Rescue
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!