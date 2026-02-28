Funshine Festival

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Want to call someone out… in the most fun way possible?
For just $25, you can officially “issue a warrant” during the Big Boss Bail Out fundraising challenge.
This is a lighthearted, creative way to challenge your colleagues, community partners, or even your boss to step up and participate. When you issue a warrant, you’re essentially nominating them to get “arrested” and raise bail funds for the cause.
It’s not about calling someone out —
It’s about calling them up.
✔ Challenge a partner agency
✔ Nominate a coworker
✔ Rally friendly competition
✔ Boost engagement and donations
Every warrant adds energy, excitement, and momentum to the event — while helping us raise critical funds to support our mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!