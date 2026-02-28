HTX First Responders Support Team

Hosted by

HTX First Responders Support Team

Funshine Festival

16900 Northwest Fwy

Jersey Village, TX 77040, USA

ISSUE A WARRANT
$25

Want to call someone out… in the most fun way possible?


For just $25, you can officially “issue a warrant” during the Big Boss Bail Out fundraising challenge.


This is a lighthearted, creative way to challenge your colleagues, community partners, or even your boss to step up and participate. When you issue a warrant, you’re essentially nominating them to get “arrested” and raise bail funds for the cause.


It’s not about calling someone out —

It’s about calling them up.


✔ Challenge a partner agency

✔ Nominate a coworker

✔ Rally friendly competition

✔ Boost engagement and donations


Every warrant adds energy, excitement, and momentum to the event — while helping us raise critical funds to support our mission.


Add a donation for HTX First Responders Support Team

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!