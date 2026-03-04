Fur Ever Friends Easter Market

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About this event
This is an outdoor event.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that your $10 donation is non-refundable and made directly to Mel Rescues All Animals
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. When you turn into the apartment complex make your first right. There will be a courtyard on the right hand side.
There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.
Please wait until 10:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.
Parking: please pull into the apartment complex and park anywhere you see an open parking space. DO NOT PARK in front of the court yard where the office building is, you will be asked to move.
This is an outdoor event.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that your $10 donation is non-refundable and made directly to Mel Rescues All Animals
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support.
Food trucks
Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM.
Food Trucks will be parked along sidewalk/road to where the event is taking place. When you pull into the apartment complex you make a right. You will see a field on your right and you will park as far up as you can on the right hand side next to the sidewalk. Please see melody to verify you’re in the correct spot. Thank you.
Bringing your child or children?
Let them participate in our Easter Egg Hunt!
Check in 15mins prior to the egg hunt at Mels booth for your wristband and instructions.
Please not this is a nonrefundable donation directly made to Mel Rescues All Animals.
Thank you (:
Unlimited bounce time throughout the duration of the event. If the bounce house becomes crowded, we will make a line and set a timer for 5mins.
Please not this is a nonrefundable donation directly made to Mel Rescues All Animals. Thank you(:
Includes both bounce house and easter egg hunt!
Bringing your child?
Let them participate in our Easter Egg Hunt!
Check in 15mins prior to the egg hunt at Mels booth for your wristband and instructions.
Unlimited bounce time throughout the duration of the event. If the bounce house becomes crowded, we will make a line and set a timer for 5mins.
Please not this is a nonrefundable donation directly made to Mel Rescues All Animals. Thank you(:
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