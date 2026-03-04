Fur Ever Friends Easter Market

This is an outdoor event.

Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.





Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that your $10 donation is non-refundable and made directly to Mel Rescues All Animals





All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support.



VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS

Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. When you turn into the apartment complex make your first right. There will be a courtyard on the right hand side.

There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.

Please wait until 10:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.





Parking: please pull into the apartment complex and park anywhere you see an open parking space. DO NOT PARK in front of the court yard where the office building is, you will be asked to move.