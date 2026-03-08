Fur Ever Friends Easter Market

BRING YOUR OWN BASKET

The Easter Egg Hunt is a $5 donation to Mel Rescues All Animals. There is no refunds under any circumstances. When you turn into the complex, you will see the tents on the right hand side. It is recommended to come at least 15mins early to check in with Melody at the first tent to receive your wristband and directions regarding the hunt.

Ages 1-17 welcome, 18+ should sign up for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt.