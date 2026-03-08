Fur Ever Friends Easter Market

Hosted by
About this event
Please let us know how many people are coming! This helps gage audience. Thank you so much for your support and we can’t wait to see you their(:
Visit the Easter Bunny inside the office!
Donations are recommended but not mandatory.
There is no refunds under any circumstance.
Thank you for your support (:
Forget your Easter basket? Don't have one? We will have some available for purchase for a $2 donation. There is absolutely no refunds under any given circumstance. Thank you for your support (:
BRING YOUR OWN BASKET
The Easter Egg Hunt is a $5 donation to Mel Rescues All Animals. There is no refunds under any circumstances. When you turn into the complex, you will see the tents on the right hand side. It is recommended to come at least 15mins early to check in with Melody at the first tent to receive your wristband and directions regarding the hunt.
Ages 1-17 welcome, 18+ should sign up for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt.
BRING YOUR OWN BASKET
The Easter Egg Hunt is a $5 donation to Mel Rescues All Animals. There is no refunds under any circumstances. When you turn into the complex, you will see the tents on the right hand side. It is recommended to come at least 15mins early to check in with Melody at the first tent to receive your wristband and directions regarding the hunt.
Ages 1-17 welcome, 18+ should sign up for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt.
BRING YOUR OWN BASKET
The Easter Egg Hunt is a $5 donation to Mel Rescues All Animals. There is no refunds under any circumstances. When you turn into the complex, you will see the tents on the right hand side. It is recommended to come at least 15mins early to check in with Melody at the first tent to receive your wristband and directions regarding the hunt.
Ages 1-17 welcome, 18+ should sign up for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt.
BRING YOUR OWN BASKET
The Easter Egg Hunt is a $5 donation to Mel Rescues All Animals. There is no refunds under any circumstances. When you turn into the complex, you will see the tents on the right hand side. It is recommended to come at least 15mins early to check in with Melody at the first tent to receive your wristband and directions regarding the hunt.
Ages 1-17 welcome, 18+ should sign up for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt.
BRING YOUR OWN BASKET
The Easter Egg Hunt is a $5 donation to Mel Rescues All Animals. There is no refunds under any circumstances. When you turn into the complex, you will see the tents on the right hand side. It is recommended to come at least 15mins early to check in with Melody at the first tent to receive your wristband and directions regarding the hunt.
Ages 1-17 welcome, 18+ should sign up for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!