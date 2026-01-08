Fur Ever Friends Market

This is an outside event.

Please make sure to bring your tent, weights, tables, chairs, and anything else you may need to have a successful, fun event!

Thank you so much for helping our cause, please remember your vendor fee is a NON-refundable donation fee to Mel Rescues All Animals Corp.





🚨Take a screenshot to look back on🚨

VENDOR SET UP INSTRUCTIONS:

Vendor set up will be from 10am-11am.

There is no way to drive up to your spot, please make sure you bring a wagon or something to help you unload, you can pull up to the sidewalk to quickly unload your car if needed.

We ask that you please wait until 10am to ask for your location of set up, I will be there to help get everyone in their spot.