Fur Ever Friends Market

This is an outdoor event. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.



Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor fee is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.



All vendor fees are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events.



Food trucks

Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Food Trucks will be parked along sidewalk/road to where the event is taking place. When you pull know the apartment complex you make a right. You will see a field on your right and you will park as far up as you can on the right hand side next to the sidewalk. Please see melody to verify you’re in the correct spot. Thank you.