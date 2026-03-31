Fur Ever Friends Market - Earth Day Vendor

This is an outdoor event. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.



Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor fee is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.



All vendor fees are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.



VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS

Vendor setup will take place from 11:00-12:00pm

There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.

Please wait until 10:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.





Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Thank you for your cooperation.