Fur Ever Friends Market - Spring Yappy Hour Vendor

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About this event
This is an outdoor space. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All vendor donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm
When you turn into the apartment complex... make your first right, set up will be in the courtyard on your right.
There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.
Vendor Spots are not assigned, they are first come first pick (there is some exclusions - Please see melody before setting up)
Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Please do not park in the front by the main office. Thank you for your cooperation.
This is an outdoor space. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All vendor donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 11:00-12:00pm
When you turn into the apartment complex... make your first right, set up will be in the courtyard on your right.
There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.
Vendor Spots are not assigned, they are first come first pick (there is some exclusions - Please see melody before setting up)
Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Please do not park in the front by the main office. Thank you for your cooperation.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm
When you pull into the complex, make your first right. please park along the curb on your right hand side. The event will be in the courtyard on the right hand side. Thank you
This is a Covered Porch Spot around back by the pool area.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table, chair, and anything else needed for the event.
This is a 1 table space. It is an additional $5 per table, rack, board, etc. and can be made using the "add a donation to Mel Rescues" at the bottom of the page.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm. When you turn into the apartment complex... make your first right, park in one of the parking spaces up front to unload. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.
Please wait until 11:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.
Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Thank you
This is a Covered Porch Spot.
This spot is located around back by the pool area.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table, chair, and anything else needed for the event.
This is a 1 table space. It is an additional $5 per table, rack, board, etc. and can be made using the "add a donation to Mel Rescues" at the bottom of the page.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm. When you turn into the apartment complex... make your first right, park in one of the parking spaces up front to unload. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed. Please wait until 11:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.
Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Thank you
This is an inside space located inside of the clubhouse / welcome center.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table, chair, and anything else needed for the event.
This is a 1 table space only, no racks unless it substitutes your table. There is very limited space inside, and we want to give as much space as we can for vendors who need to be inside during our Florida heat.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm
There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.
Please wait until 11:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.
Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Thank you
This is an inside space located inside of the clubhouse / welcome center.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table, chair, and anything else needed for the event.
This is a 1 table space only, no racks unless it substitutes your table. There is very limited space inside, and we want to give as much space as we can for vendors who need to be inside.
Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.
All donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.
VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm
There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.
Please wait until 11:00 AM to request your assigned setup location. Event staff will be on site to assist vendors.
Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Thank you
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