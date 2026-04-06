Fur Ever Friends Market - Spring Yappy Hour Vendor

This is an outdoor space. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, weights, tables, chairs, and any other items needed for setup.



Thank you for supporting Mel Rescues All Animals Corp. Please note that the vendor donation is a non-refundable donation made directly to the nonprofit.



All vendor donations are non-refundable under any circumstances, including event cancellation due to weather, safety concerns, or other unforeseen conditions. Donations are not transferable to future events. We greatly appreciate your support And donation.



VENDOR SET-UP INSTRUCTIONS

Vendor setup will take place from 11:00am-12:00pm

When you turn into the apartment complex... make your first right, set up will be in the courtyard on your right.

There is no drive-up access to vendor spots. Please plan to bring a wagon or cart to assist with unloading. Vehicles may briefly pull up to the sidewalk for quick unloading if needed.

Vendor Spots are not assigned, they are first come first pick (there is some exclusions - Please see melody before setting up)



Parking: once you’ve unloaded, please move your vehicle into an empty parking space inside the complex. The gates will open when you pull up close. Please do not park in the front by the main office. Thank you for your cooperation.



