Furbay's Member Store

Offered by
About this shop
Examples only: Silver and gold plated man's watch with blue facing. *Businesses can donate whatever amount they want to Furbay or their community animal charity. Furbay will provide a charity receipt for them.
** Their store links here **
For Christmas gift or any special occasion. Women appreciate anytime however!
Animal Charity donation is 20%
Buck's Spa Salon
ww.fivedogsolutions.com
Stephanie is donating 20% from the sale of these items to Furbay when sold.
To ABC animal charity, Amarillo, TX
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!