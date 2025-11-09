Fur Heaven's Sake

Offered by

Fur Heaven's Sake

About this shop

Furbay's Member Store

Men's Wristwatch item
Men's Wristwatch item
Men's Wristwatch
$400

Examples only: Silver and gold plated man's watch with blue facing. *Businesses can donate whatever amount they want to Furbay or their community animal charity. Furbay will provide a charity receipt for them.

** Their store links here **

Spa Gift item
Spa Gift
$100

For Christmas gift or any special occasion. Women appreciate anytime however!


Animal Charity donation is 20%


Buck's Spa Salon

ww.fivedogsolutions.com

Stephanie's Jewelry Chest item
Stephanie's Jewelry Chest item
Stephanie's Jewelry Chest
$1,200

Stephanie is donating 20% from the sale of these items to Furbay when sold.

To ABC animal charity, Amarillo, TX



[email protected]


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!