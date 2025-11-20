Furbay Sponsorships!

No expiration
Champion of Hope – $5,000+
✅ Featured logo & link on Furbay website
✅ Recognition in all event materials & press releases
✅ Social media spotlight post
✅ Complimentary entry in sweepstakes or event tickets (if applicable)
Rescue Advocate - $2,500
Furry Friend Sponsor – $1,000
✅ Name listed on website
✅ Recognition in event materials
Community Supporter – $500
✅ Name and logo listed on our website.
