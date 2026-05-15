Furever Friends Rescue's Silent Auction

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This painting by Shawn Sanderlin depicts the Centerville Square in 1927.
Starting bid
This basket contains a collection of dog treats, dog toys, clothing, mug, and more valued at $279.
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Four aisle tickets for the Sept. 19 game between Iowa and Northern Iowa. Game time is 3 p.m.
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Four aisle tickets for the Nov. 14 game between Iowa and Purdue. Game time is TBD
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two tickets to see The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers on Saturday, July 25 in St. Louis. These are "Friends and Family" tickets donated by the band, so are great seats!
Starting bid
A small handmade piece of stained glass art to celebrate your love of dogs!
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