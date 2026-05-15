Hosted by

Furever Friends Rescue Of Appanoose Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Furever Friends Rescue's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

19507 IA-5, Centerville, IA 52544, USA

Painting of the Centerville Square item
Painting of the Centerville Square
$75

Starting bid

This painting by Shawn Sanderlin depicts the Centerville Square in 1927.

Basket of dog themed items item
Basket of dog themed items item
Basket of dog themed items item
Basket of dog themed items
$50

Starting bid

This basket contains a collection of dog treats, dog toys, clothing, mug, and more valued at $279.

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa game tickets (4)
$320

Starting bid

Four aisle tickets for the Sept. 19 game between Iowa and Northern Iowa. Game time is 3 p.m.

Iowa vs. Purdue game tickets (4)
$320

Starting bid

Four aisle tickets for the Nov. 14 game between Iowa and Purdue. Game time is TBD

$100 Shell Gift Card item
$100 Shell Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets for The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers in St. Louis
$200

Starting bid

Two tickets to see The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers on Saturday, July 25 in St. Louis. These are "Friends and Family" tickets donated by the band, so are great seats!

Handmade stained glass art item
Handmade stained glass art
$50

Starting bid

A small handmade piece of stained glass art to celebrate your love of dogs!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!