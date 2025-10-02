Furnished for Good 2026

1800 N American St

Philadelphia, PA 19122, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and admission to the event.

Presenting sponsor
$7,500
groupTicketCaption

The presenting sponsor will receive top billing in all event communications and premiere recognition and branding on all marketing materials - only one available!


Unlimited tickets

Logo on event invitation

Top billing on marketing materials

Podium recognition

Personalized blog

Health Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption

Health sponsors receive prominent recognition on all digital marketing materials and 12 tickets to the event.


Email invitation recognition

Logo on marketing materials

Personalized blog

Dessert Sponsor
$3,000
groupTicketCaption

8 tickets to the event

Exclusive recognition on desserts

Logo on marketing materials

Personalized blog

Drinks Sponsor
$3,000
groupTicketCaption

8 tickets to the event

Exclusive recognition on drinks

Logo on marketing materials

Personalized blog

Technology Sponsor
$3,000
groupTicketCaption

8 Tickets to the event

Exclusive recognition on tech

Logo on marketing materials

Personalized blog

Community Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption

6 tickets to the event

Logo on marketing materials

Podium recognition

Furniture Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

4 tickets to the event

Logo on marketing materials

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing