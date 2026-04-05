Hearts And Arts Foundation Corporation

Hosted by

Hearts And Arts Foundation Corporation

About this event

Painting with Sabah of Just Restore

8001 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Del Valle, TX 78617, USA

General Admission (Adult)
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Your registration supports:
• Fair compensation for local artists
• High-quality materials and experience design
• Hearts & Arts community programming

Sponsor a Creative Access Seat for this workshop for someone
$175

Sponsor a Creative Access Seat for this workshop!


This seat supports essential workers and members of our community who may face situational barriers — including single-caregiver households, multigenerational families, foster families, and individuals experiencing housing insecurity.


We'll handle the rest!! Thank you so much!

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