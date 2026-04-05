Painting with Sabah of Just Restore

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Your registration supports:
• Fair compensation for local artists
• High-quality materials and experience design
• Hearts & Arts community programming
Sponsor a Creative Access Seat for this workshop!
This seat supports essential workers and members of our community who may face situational barriers — including single-caregiver households, multigenerational families, foster families, and individuals experiencing housing insecurity.
We'll handle the rest!! Thank you so much!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!