Furniture Repair Bank

Furniture Repair Bank

Furniture pickup

Single large item item
Single large item
$50

Single large item pickup
Includes up to 3 small additional items (or 4 chairs).

Two large items item
Two large items
$75

Two large items
Includes up to 5 small additional items (or 6 chairs).

Three large items item
Three large items
$100

Three large items + additional smaller items

Real cost of the pickup
$250

While our pickup fees are kept as low as possible, the actual cost to provide this service averages $250. This amount reflects the wages for our driver and movers, truck use and maintenance, fuel, and insurance. Your contribution helps us offset these costs and support our mission.

Add a donation for Furniture Repair Bank

$

