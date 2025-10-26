Fusion Color Guard

Offered by

Fusion Color Guard

About this shop

Fusion Forward

Tier 3
$35

Donors name displayed on our website, on the Fusion Wall of Honor.

Tier 2
$50

Donors name displayed on our website, on the Fusion Wall of Honor AND donors name displayed on the Fusion Box Truck.

Tier 1 item
Tier 1 item
Tier 1 item
Tier 1
$100

Donor's name to appear on both the Donation Wall of Honor on the Fusion Winter Guard website + donors name displayed on the fusion box truck and will be gifted an honorary Fusion Winter Guard medallion (pin) in gratitude for their generous Tier 1 donation.


Fusion medallions are cherished tokens within the organization, and are only gifted in recognition of outstanding service and/or support. This medallion is exclusive to Tier 1 donors only.

*Pins estimated to ship end of January 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!