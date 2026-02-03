Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition

Hosted by

Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition

About this event

Future Ancestors: Crossing Timelines

4303 Brighton Blvd

Denver, CO 80216, USA

Fundraiser Supporter Ticket
$50

Supporters are invited to travel through the history: past, present, and future of the GES neighborhoods.

Please reserve tickets for each person attending to help us with planning for the event.

Sponsors of the event should select the "Sponsor ticket" option

Community Partners Tickets
Pay what you can

Partners and allies are welcome to come travel through the history, past, present, and future of the GES neighborhoods.

This ticket is a pay-what-you-can model- we are asking for a minimum of $5. We encourage paying $20 for this ticket.

Please reserve tickets for each person attending to help us with planning for the event.

GES Neighbors Tickets
Pay what you can

Neighbors living in the Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea neighborhoods are invited to come travel through the history, past, present, and future of the GES neighborhoods.

Please reserve tickets for each person attending to help us with planning for the event.

Sponsor Ticket
Pay what you can

Select this option if you are a confirmed ticketholder for one of our Sponsor Partners

Add a donation for Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition

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