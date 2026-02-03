Future Ancestors: Crossing Timelines

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About this event
Supporters are invited to travel through the history: past, present, and future of the GES neighborhoods.
Please reserve tickets for each person attending to help us with planning for the event.
Sponsors of the event should select the "Sponsor ticket" option
Partners and allies are welcome to come travel through the history, past, present, and future of the GES neighborhoods.
This ticket is a pay-what-you-can model- we are asking for a minimum of $5. We encourage paying $20 for this ticket.
Please reserve tickets for each person attending to help us with planning for the event.
Neighbors living in the Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea neighborhoods are invited to come travel through the history, past, present, and future of the GES neighborhoods.
Please reserve tickets for each person attending to help us with planning for the event.
Select this option if you are a confirmed ticketholder for one of our Sponsor Partners
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