Future Builders Scholarship & Recognition Gala

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
- 2 Tables of 10
- 2 Named scholarship (1 $5000 and 1 $2500)
- Premiere seating
- Logo on all physical, digital signages and promotional materials
- Announced during opening ceremony
- Invitation to special cocktail reception with committee and honorees.
- 2 Tables of 10
- 2 Named scholarship (1 $5000 and 1 $2500)
- Premiere seating
- Logo on all physical, digital signages and promotional materials
- Announced during opening ceremony
- Invitation to special cocktail reception with committee and honorees.