Building Better Futures Foundation

Hosted by

Building Better Futures Foundation

About this event

Future Builders Scholarship & Recognition Gala

101 Park Ave

New York, NY 10178, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • 2 Tables of 10
  • 2 Named scholarship (1 $5000 and 1 $2500)
  • Premiere seating
  • Logo on all physical, digital signages and promotional materials
  • Announced during opening ceremony
  • Invitation to special cocktail reception with committee and honorees.
Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 1 Table of 10
  • 1 Named scholarship ($2,500),
  • Logo on physical and digital signages, invitation to special cocktail reception with committee and honorees
Silver Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • 5 tickets and logo on cocktail signages
  • Invitation to special cocktail reception with committee and honorees
Table of 10 (Regular)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 tickets to the event and a reserved table
Giveaway Sponsor
$7,500
  • Sponsor branded event giveaway provided to all attendees
Named Scholarship
$5,000
  • Donors may name the scholarship (subject to approval) or default to a Building Better Futures Foundation Scholarship
  • BBFF selects recipients, and donor logos will appear on scholarship outreach
Named Scholarship
$2,500
  • Donors may name the scholarship (subject to approval) or default to a Building Better Futures Foundation Scholarship
  • BBFF selects recipients, and donor logos will appear on scholarship outreach
Scholarship Sponsor
$500
  • Company logo on scholarship sponsor board.
Individual Ticket (Regular)
$400
  • 1 ticket to the event
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