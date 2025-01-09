Future Forward Conference & Expo

Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration. Please provide member number when prompted.
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration. Please provide member number when prompted.
Non-Member Ticket
$150
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration
AIA Member Group Ticket
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration for up to 10 attendees. Purchaser must be AIA Member in order to receive member pricing. Tables will be reserved for each group. Please provide member number when prompted. If any members of your group are not AIA Members please put N/A for the member number.
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration for up to 10 attendees. Purchaser must be AIA Member in order to receive member pricing. Tables will be reserved for each group. Please provide member number when prompted. If any members of your group are not AIA Members please put N/A for the member number.
Non-Member Group Ticket
$1,250
groupTicketCaption
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration for up to 10 attendees. Tables will be reserved for each group.
Ticket includes Conference & Expo as well as 60th Anniversary Celebration for up to 10 attendees. Tables will be reserved for each group.
60th Anniversary Reception Only
$50
Tickets for friends and family members to join conference attendees at the 60th Anniversary Celebration.
Tickets for friends and family members to join conference attendees at the 60th Anniversary Celebration.