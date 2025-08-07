Future Leaders Of Maine Foundation's Book Shop

Dr. Tom Farrell's memoir tracks his life as a sports-obsessed and mischievous kid growing up in the "Brick Park" section of Rumford, Maine; to his days as a Division 1 basketball and baseball player at the University of Maine; and finally to the evolution and development of (and philosophical takeaways from) his more than fifty years spent in education, drug prevention, and leadership.





100% of sale proceeds will go into the Dr. Tom Farrell Future Leaders of Maine Scholarship fund.





ABOUT THE AUTHOR





Dr. Tom Farrell devoted his life to youth. He spent over fifty years in education; first as a high school teacher and sports coach in Maine, and then as an administrator and Superintendent of schools in Maine, Colorado, and Taiwan. Unbeknownst to his family, Tom wrote a memoir over the last few years of his life, and presented it to Debbie and his three sons just days before he passed.









PRODUCT DETAILS





Publisher ‏ : ‎ Future Leaders of Maine Press

Publication date ‏ : ‎ June 1, 2025, First Edition First Printing (Friends & Family edition)

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 325 pages

ISBN ‏ : ‎ 979-8-218-65250-0









WORDS ABOUT TOM





“There are many things one can say about Tom but the most true and accurate to me is the fact that he was a gentle, loving, optimistic giver who always thought of others first. People like Tom are very few and far between. He was a joy.”





Gregg Popovich, NBA Hall of Fame Coach, San Antonio Spurs









“My thought is that you are probably one of the most outstanding teachers I ever met and I am not alone in this thought.”





Margaret Chase Smith, former Maine State Senator, in a letter to Dr. Tom Farrell









“Tom helped me see what was possible. That my dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder was possible. At a time when I did not have the highest regard for myself, and at a time when I really didn’t have adult, in-person mentorship or leadership, he showed me that...in the form of showing me kindness, showing me opportunity, and showing me that he valued me, and that he thought I was important, he thought I was special. And most importantly, he made me feel that way. That is the greatest gift that anyone could receive in this lifetime.”





Gretchen Bleiler, Olympic silver medalist