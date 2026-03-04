2026 Future Makers Dinner Party - SPONSOR EVENT

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About this event
Includes: Up to 6 event tickets. Speaking opportunity at the event. VIP seating.Direct exposure to Canisius students. Top-tier logo placement on ALL event materials and signage, social media and website recognition, and verbal recognition during the event.
**100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.**
For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].
Includes: Up to 4 event tickets. Secondary logo placement on event materials and signage, social media and website recognition before and after the event.
**100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.**
For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].
Includes: Up to 2 event tickets. Logo placement on event materials and signage, social media and website recognition before and after the event, two complimentary tickets, and the option to display promotional materials.
**100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.**
For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].
As the Food Sponsor, you will help create a welcoming and memorable experience for our guests. Your support offsets catering costs, allowing more funds to go directly toward urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia.
Includes: Logo placement at food stations and catering areas, recognition in the event program as the Food Sponsor, social media and website recognition, verbal recognition during the event, two complimentary tickets, and the option to display promotional materials.
100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.
For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].
As the Entertainment Sponsor, you help create the energy and atmosphere that makes this evening unforgettable. Your support brings live musical talent and interactive experiences to our guests, setting the tone for an inspiring night while showcasing your organization in some of the most memorable moments of the event.
Includes: Logo placement on event materials, signage, and photo booth, social media and website recognition, verbal recognition before the musical performance, two complimentary tickets, and the option to display promotional materials.
100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.
For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].
As a Friend of the Event, your generosity helps bring this evening to life while directly supporting urgent needs in the communities we serve. Every contribution moves our mission forward.
Includes: Name listed in the event program, social media recognition after the event, and one complimentary ticket.
100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.
For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!