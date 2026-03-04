2026 Future Makers Dinner Party - SPONSOR EVENT

Includes: Up to 6 event tickets. Speaking opportunity at the event. VIP seating.Direct exposure to Canisius students. Top-tier logo placement on ALL event materials and signage, social media and website recognition, and verbal recognition during the event.





**100% of your sponsorship dollars goes to fund urgent projects in Kenya and Zambia. 100% tax deductible.**



For questions, contact Professor Mary Owusu via email at [email protected].