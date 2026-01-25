Future of Mental Health & Addiction Symposium 2026

About this event
General Public NO CEUs. Thursday 4/23/2026
1 Day Access Pass.
Full program with access to all main activities & Lunch.
General Public NO CEUs. Friday 4/24/2026
1 Day Access Pass.
Full program with access to all main activities & Lunch.
Student Pass NO CEUs.
Thursday- 4/23/2026
1 Day Access Pass.
Faith Based-Peer CEU Certificate Only
2 Day Access Pass.
Full program with access to all main activities & Lunch. Networking Reception & Dinner- Thursday Night- Must be 21 yrs & up.*
All Access Symposium Pass with CEU Certificate for Mental Health, Addiction and Prevention Professionals
2 Day Access Pass.
Full program with access to all main activities,Lunch, Networking Reception & Awards Dinner-Thursday Night- Must be 21 yrs & up.*
Up to 7 hr CEU Certificate for Mental Health, Addiction and Prevention Professionals
1 Day Access Pass.
Full program with access to all main activities,Lunch.
Thursday Evening 6pm-8pm Networking & Awards Dinner Only. Location: Saracen Casino Resort Hotel- Must be 21 yrs & up.*
Thursday Evening 6pm-8pm Networking & Awards Dinner Only. Location: Saracen Casino Resort Hotel- Must be 21 yrs & up.* RSVP Table and Special Meeting w/ Keynote LA Gaming Control Board Chairman. Names Mentioned at Event Presentation
Thursday Evening 6pm-8pm Networking & Awards Dinner Only. Location: Saracen Casino Resort Hotel- Must be 21 yrs & up.* RSVP Table and Special Meeting w/ Keynote LA Gaming Control Board Chairman. Organizational Logo Displayed Mentioned at Event Presentation
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