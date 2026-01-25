ARPG Council

Hosted by

ARPG Council

About this event

Future of Mental Health & Addiction Symposium 2026

701 S Main St

Pine Bluff, AR 71601, USA

General Admission-Thursday
$45

General Public NO CEUs. Thursday 4/23/2026

1 Day Access Pass.

Full program with access to all main activities & Lunch.

General Admission-Friday
$45

General Public NO CEUs. Friday 4/24/2026

1 Day Access Pass.

Full program with access to all main activities & Lunch.

Student Pass
Free

Student Pass NO CEUs.

Thursday- 4/23/2026

1 Day Access Pass.


Faith Leader -Prevention-Peer Support Pass
$100

Faith Based-Peer CEU Certificate Only

2 Day Access Pass.

Full program with access to all main activities & Lunch. Networking Reception & Dinner- Thursday Night- Must be 21 yrs & up.*

2 DAY Symposium Pass- Early
$150

All Access Symposium Pass with CEU Certificate for Mental Health, Addiction and Prevention Professionals

2 Day Access Pass.

Full program with access to all main activities,Lunch, Networking Reception & Awards Dinner-Thursday Night- Must be 21 yrs & up.*

1 DAY Symposium Pass- Early
$75

Up to 7 hr CEU Certificate for Mental Health, Addiction and Prevention Professionals

1 Day Access Pass.

Full program with access to all main activities,Lunch.

Networking Reception & Dinner
$60

Thursday Evening 6pm-8pm Networking & Awards Dinner Only. Location: Saracen Casino Resort Hotel- Must be 21 yrs & up.*

Networking Reception & Dinner RSVP Table for 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Thursday Evening 6pm-8pm Networking & Awards Dinner Only. Location: Saracen Casino Resort Hotel- Must be 21 yrs & up.* RSVP Table and Special Meeting w/ Keynote LA Gaming Control Board Chairman. Names Mentioned at Event Presentation

Networking Reception & Dinner RSVP Table for 8 Organization
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Thursday Evening 6pm-8pm Networking & Awards Dinner Only. Location: Saracen Casino Resort Hotel- Must be 21 yrs & up.* RSVP Table and Special Meeting w/ Keynote LA Gaming Control Board Chairman. Organizational Logo Displayed Mentioned at Event Presentation

Add a donation for ARPG Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!