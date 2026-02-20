Future Pro Soccer Academy – Training Registration

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About this event
The Single Training Session option allows new players to experience Future Pro Soccer Academy before committing to the full monthly program.
Training Focus
• Technical drills and skill-building exercises
• Small-sided game play
• Individual feedback from coaching staff
Training Location
Vailsburg Park
South Orange Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07106
United States
About Future Pro Soccer Academy LLC
Future Pro Soccer Academy LLC
131 Brookdale Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07106
United States
Important Information
• Advance registration required
• Cleats, shin guards, and water bottle required
• Waiver must be completed before participation
Program Overview
The Monthly Training Program includes a minimum of eight (8) structured training sessions per month. Sessions are held three (3) times per week and are designed to support long-term player development for ages 5–15.
Training Focus
• Technical skill development (ball control, passing, shooting, dribbling)
• Tactical awareness and game understanding
• Speed, agility, and coordination training
• Confidence building and leadership development
• Age-appropriate coaching tailored to each player’s level
Training Location
Vailsburg Park
South Orange Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07106
United States
About Future Pro Soccer Academy LLC
Future Pro Soccer Academy LLC
131 Brookdale Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07106
United States
Important Information
• Players must wear shin guards and proper athletic attire
• Cleats and water bottle required
• Parent/guardian must complete liability waiver during registration
• Payment confirms your child’s training slot
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