Future Pro Soccer Academy – Training Registration

Program Overview

The Monthly Training Program includes a minimum of eight (8) structured training sessions per month. Sessions are held three (3) times per week and are designed to support long-term player development for ages 5–15.

Training Focus

• Technical skill development (ball control, passing, shooting, dribbling)

• Tactical awareness and game understanding

• Speed, agility, and coordination training

• Confidence building and leadership development

• Age-appropriate coaching tailored to each player’s level

Training Location

Vailsburg Park

South Orange Avenue

Newark, New Jersey 07106

United States

About Future Pro Soccer Academy LLC

Future Pro Soccer Academy LLC

131 Brookdale Avenue

Newark, New Jersey 07106

United States

Important Information

• Players must wear shin guards and proper athletic attire

• Cleats and water bottle required

• Parent/guardian must complete liability waiver during registration

• Payment confirms your child’s training slot