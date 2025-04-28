Future Starz Partnership Package

Offered by

2 Day Hair Course
$850
Hair & Beauty: Braiding & Weave Courses Students can choose between two course tracks: • Braiding Natural Hair • Weave Hair Techniques What’s Included: • Hair products + learning materials provided • Hygiene & station cleaning practices • Customer service + business fundamentals • How to part hair properly • Correct braiding techniques • Scalp manipulation & care during washes Course Format: • 2-day course (2.5 hours per day) • Small group, hands-on learning Student Group Size: This package includes 15 students only. • Maximum: 20 students per session • Add-on price: $50 per additional child • For groups larger than 20, sessions must be split Bonus Take-Home Kit: Each child will leave with a glam bag containing: • Manikin head + stand for practice • Braiding comb • Braiding gel • Clips
6 week Braiding Course
$1,200
Hair & Beauty: 6-Week Braiding & Weave Course In this expanded 6-week program, students do not have to choose — they will learn both natural braiding and weave hair techniques in detail. What’s Included: • Hair products + learning materials provided • Hygiene & station cleaning practices • Customer service + business fundamentals • How to part hair properly • Correct braiding techniques for natural + weave hair • Scalp manipulation + care during washes • How to check + assess scalp health • Understanding the differences between natural braiding + weave braiding processes Course Format: • 6 weeks, 2 days per week • 2.5 hours per day (hands-on learning) • Small group setting for personalized instruction Student Group Size: This package includes 15 students only. • Maximum: 20 students per session • Add-on price: $50 per additional child • Larger groups must split into multiple sessions Bonus Take-Home Kit: Each child will leave with a glam bag containing: • Manikin head + stand for braiding practice • Braiding comb • Braiding gel • Clips
2 Day Author Writing
$500
Creative Writing & Self-Publishing Course (2-Day Workshop) This exciting 2-day, hands-on course (2.5 hours per day) teaches kids the full journey of creating a book — from idea to publication! What’s Included: • Creative writing + storytelling techniques • Self-publishing basics (how books are made + printed) • Intro to book marketing strategies • Kids work together to create one group book • Your company/organization selects the book’s category or topic Special Bonus: • Each child receives 3 printed copies of the finished group book • Your organization receives a sales portal link where clients, families, and supporters can purchase additional copies — profits go back into your corporate account Course Format: • 2 days, 2.5 hours each day • Small group setting for active participation Student Group Size Policy: • Base price covers up to 15 students • Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra • Groups larger than 20 must split into multiple sessions
2 Day Content Creator Course
$350
Content Creator Course (2-Day Workshop) Unlock your creativity and turn your passion into powerful content! In this fun, hands-on 2-day course (2.5 hours per day), students will learn how to plan, produce, and promote engaging digital content — from videos and podcasts to blogs and social media posts. What’s Included: • Storytelling + content creation strategies • Branding basics: how to shape a message + visual style • Editing tips for video, audio, and written content • Marketing + promotion techniques to grow an audience • Kids pair up and create a company + brand • Teams will produce content like a podcast, video, or blog post on the platform they choose Course Format: • 2 days, 2.5 hours each day • Interactive, small group learning • Hands-on project: Kids leave with their own branded content Student Group Size Policy: • Base price covers up to 15 students • Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra • Groups larger than 20 must split into multiple sessions
12 week Film & Media
$1,200
12-Week Filmmaker Course Lights, camera, action! This full filmmaking experience takes students from idea to big screen — teaching them how to write, film, edit, and market their own short film or project. What’s Included: • Scriptwriting + story development • Video production techniques (camera work, lighting, sound) • Video editing + post-production • Media marketing + promotion • Private movie premiere at the end of the course Special Highlights: • All materials + equipment provided • Students work together to create one group film project • At the premiere, kids split the money from ticket sales — giving them hands-on experience with real audience engagement and profit-sharing Course Format: • 12 weeks, structured hands-on sessions • Guided by experienced instructors • End-of-course private movie premiere event Student Group Size Policy: • Base price covers up to 15 students • Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra • Larger groups must split into multiple sessions
1 Day Natural Holistic Oil Making
$250
Healing Oils & Aromatherapy Class Explore the art of natural healing and self-care! In this 2.5-hour hands-on class, students will learn the basics of aromatherapy and how to create their own custom healing oil blends. What’s Included: • Introduction to aromatherapy + its benefits • Overview of carrier oils and essential oils • How to safely mix and create custom blends • Hands-on creation: Each participant makes their own healing oil to take home • All materials + supplies provided Each child will receive their customized brand oils Class Format: • 2.5-hour interactive workshop • Small group, guided by an experienced instructor • Everyone leaves with their own personalized healing oil Student Group Size Policy: • Base price covers up to 15 participants • Add up to 5 additional participants (max 20 total) for $50 extra • Larger groups must split into multiple sessions

