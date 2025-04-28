Future Starz Partnership Package

Content Creator Course (2-Day Workshop) Unlock your creativity and turn your passion into powerful content! In this fun, hands-on 2-day course (2.5 hours per day), students will learn how to plan, produce, and promote engaging digital content — from videos and podcasts to blogs and social media posts. What’s Included: • Storytelling + content creation strategies • Branding basics: how to shape a message + visual style • Editing tips for video, audio, and written content • Marketing + promotion techniques to grow an audience • Kids pair up and create a company + brand • Teams will produce content like a podcast, video, or blog post on the platform they choose Course Format: • 2 days, 2.5 hours each day • Interactive, small group learning • Hands-on project: Kids leave with their own branded content Student Group Size Policy: • Base price covers up to 15 students • Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra • Groups larger than 20 must split into multiple sessions

