Future Starz Partnership Package

Hair & Beauty: Braiding & Weave Courses
Students can choose between two course tracks:
• Braiding Natural Hair
• Weave Hair Techniques
What’s Included:
• Hair products + learning materials provided
• Hygiene & station cleaning practices
• Customer service + business fundamentals
• How to part hair properly
• Correct braiding techniques
• Scalp manipulation & care during washes
Course Format:
• 2-day course (2.5 hours per day)
• Small group, hands-on learning
Student Group Size: This package includes 15 students only.
• Maximum: 20 students per session
• Add-on price: $50 per additional child
• For groups larger than 20, sessions must be split
Bonus Take-Home Kit:
Each child will leave with a glam bag containing:
• Manikin head + stand for practice
• Braiding comb
• Braiding gel
• Clips
6 week Braiding Course
$1,200
Hair & Beauty: 6-Week Braiding & Weave Course
In this expanded 6-week program, students do not have to choose — they will learn both natural braiding and weave hair techniques in detail.
What’s Included:
• Hair products + learning materials provided
• Hygiene & station cleaning practices
• Customer service + business fundamentals
• How to part hair properly
• Correct braiding techniques for natural + weave hair
• Scalp manipulation + care during washes
• How to check + assess scalp health
• Understanding the differences between natural braiding + weave braiding processes
Course Format:
• 6 weeks, 2 days per week
• 2.5 hours per day (hands-on learning)
• Small group setting for personalized instruction
Student Group Size: This package includes 15 students only.
• Maximum: 20 students per session
• Add-on price: $50 per additional child
• Larger groups must split into multiple sessions
Bonus Take-Home Kit:
Each child will leave with a glam bag containing:
• Manikin head + stand for braiding practice
• Braiding comb
• Braiding gel
• Clips
2 Day Author Writing
$500
Creative Writing & Self-Publishing Course (2-Day Workshop)
This exciting 2-day, hands-on course (2.5 hours per day) teaches kids the full journey of creating a book — from idea to publication!
What’s Included:
• Creative writing + storytelling techniques
• Self-publishing basics (how books are made + printed)
• Intro to book marketing strategies
• Kids work together to create one group book
• Your company/organization selects the book’s category or topic
Special Bonus:
• Each child receives 3 printed copies of the finished group book
• Your organization receives a sales portal link where clients, families, and supporters can purchase additional copies — profits go back into your corporate account
Course Format:
• 2 days, 2.5 hours each day
• Small group setting for active participation
Student Group Size Policy:
• Base price covers up to 15 students
• Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra
• Groups larger than 20 must split into multiple sessions
2 Day Content Creator Course
$350
Content Creator Course (2-Day Workshop)
Unlock your creativity and turn your passion into powerful content!
In this fun, hands-on 2-day course (2.5 hours per day), students will learn how to plan, produce, and promote engaging digital content — from videos and podcasts to blogs and social media posts.
What’s Included:
• Storytelling + content creation strategies
• Branding basics: how to shape a message + visual style
• Editing tips for video, audio, and written content
• Marketing + promotion techniques to grow an audience
• Kids pair up and create a company + brand
• Teams will produce content like a podcast, video, or blog post on the platform they choose
Course Format:
• 2 days, 2.5 hours each day
• Interactive, small group learning
• Hands-on project: Kids leave with their own branded content
Student Group Size Policy:
• Base price covers up to 15 students
• Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra
• Groups larger than 20 must split into multiple sessions
12 week Film & Media
$1,200
12-Week Filmmaker Course
Lights, camera, action! This full filmmaking experience takes students from idea to big screen — teaching them how to write, film, edit, and market their own short film or project.
What’s Included:
• Scriptwriting + story development
• Video production techniques (camera work, lighting, sound)
• Video editing + post-production
• Media marketing + promotion
• Private movie premiere at the end of the course
Special Highlights:
• All materials + equipment provided
• Students work together to create one group film project
• At the premiere, kids split the money from ticket sales — giving them hands-on experience with real audience engagement and profit-sharing
Course Format:
• 12 weeks, structured hands-on sessions
• Guided by experienced instructors
• End-of-course private movie premiere event
Student Group Size Policy:
• Base price covers up to 15 students
• Add up to 5 additional students (max 20 total) for $50 extra
• Larger groups must split into multiple sessions
1 Day Natural Holistic Oil Making
$250
Healing Oils & Aromatherapy Class
Explore the art of natural healing and self-care!
In this 2.5-hour hands-on class, students will learn the basics of aromatherapy and how to create their own custom healing oil blends.
What’s Included:
• Introduction to aromatherapy + its benefits
• Overview of carrier oils and essential oils
• How to safely mix and create custom blends
• Hands-on creation: Each participant makes their own healing oil to take home
• All materials + supplies provided
Each child will receive their customized brand oils
Class Format:
• 2.5-hour interactive workshop
• Small group, guided by an experienced instructor
• Everyone leaves with their own personalized healing oil
Student Group Size Policy:
• Base price covers up to 15 participants
• Add up to 5 additional participants (max 20 total) for $50 extra
• Larger groups must split into multiple sessions
