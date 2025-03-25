Future Track Stars Event

Join us for this awesome showcase of future track and field talent! High School heats begin at 4:00 pm and have a rolling schedule - we can't pin down any one event start time. Long jump heat will begin approximately 4:30 pm and the 100m future stars heats will run just after the second High school event, the 4x800m relay. Runners are welcome with or without spikes, blocks will be on the track if desired. Fun will be everywhere!

