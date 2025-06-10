Future Workforce: Policy and Civic Lab

* Name/logo on digital flyer
* Recognition in post-event report and social media
Catalyst Sponsor
$1,500
* Logo placement in event marketing, event t-shirt, and digital flyer
* Recognition in post-event report and social media
Trailblazer Sponsor
$2,500
* Recognition as Trailblazer Sponsor at a student table in the Policy Lab conference
room
* Prominent logo placement: on event t-shirts, event screens in main conference
room, in digital and printed marketing materials.
*Recognition in post-event report and social media
Pathfinder Sponsor
$5,000
* Recognition as Pathfinder Sponsor and verbal acknowledgment during main stage
programming
* Prominent logo placement: On event t-shirts, in all digital and printed event
marketing materials, at Policy Lab tables, on event screens in main conference
room.
* Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise
* Recognition in post-event report and social media
Essentials Sponsor
$500
Supports the behind-the-scenes details that keep the event running smoothly
— including green room essentials and volunteer supplies.
Equipment and Setup Sponsor
$1,000
Covers workshop materials, tech, signage, and logistical items that create a
welcoming and organized environment at our summit.
T-shirt Sponsor
$2,500
Covers the design and production of custom event t-shirts for all 200+
participants as well as guest speakers and stakeholders.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Provides catered lunch for all attendees, ensuring they are energized and ready to
engage
Marketing & A/V Sponsor
$5,000
Supports the production of all print and digital materials, social media graphics,
stage design, and audio/visual setup to enhance the event’s quality and visibility.
Venue Sponsor
$7,000
Covers costs for the full-day rental of our venue to host 200+ participants
