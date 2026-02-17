Futures Arise

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to silent & live auctions, dinner, and so much more!
Share the night with friends and reserve a table for 10!
As a Sweet Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet.
As a Silver Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet along with guest benefits!
As a Gold Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet along with more guest benefits!
As a BIG Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet along with guest benefits and thank you banquet!
Enjoy the full program with access to silent & live auctions, dinner, and so much more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!