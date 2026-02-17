Freedom4 U

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Freedom4 U

About this event

Futures Arise

470 W 7th St

San Pedro, CA 90731, USA

Individual Ticket (Early Bird)
$175
Available until Apr 9

Enjoy the full program with access to silent & live auctions, dinner, and so much more!

One Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Share the night with friends and reserve a table for 10!

Sweet Heart Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Apr 9
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Sweet Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet.

Silver Heart Sponsor
$3,500
Available until Apr 9
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Silver Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet along with guest benefits!

Gold Heart Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Apr 9
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Gold Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet along with more guest benefits!

BIG Heart Sponsor
$10,000
Available until Apr 9
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a BIG Heart sponsor, you will have your logo featured on our social media, website, and program booklet along with guest benefits and thank you banquet!

Individual Ticket
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to silent & live auctions, dinner, and so much more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!