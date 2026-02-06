Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township

Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township

FVFC Night at the Races 2026

58 Firehouse Ln

Fleetville, PA 18420, USA

Admission
$15

Includes Buffet Dinner and Door Prize Raffle Ticket.

Name A Horse
$10

Horses are randomly assigned to races and post positions — so everyone has a fair shot.

If your horse wins its race, you instantly win $50!

Sponsor a Race
$100

Race Sponsors receive:

✔ Your business or name announced as the official sponsor of your race
✔ Recognition during the event by the announcer
✔ Your name listed in the event program
✔ Your name displayed at the event
✔ Community visibility and appreciation while supporting your local fire company


