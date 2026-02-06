FVHS Baron Baseball Poker and Bingo Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This gives you full access to the enter our standard poker tournament. One (1) drink ticket and a burger/fries (In-N-Out style) dinner is also included.
This gives you full access to the High Roller poker tournament. One (2) drink ticket and burger/fries (In-N-Out style) dinner is also included.
This gives you full access to bingo for the evening (10 initial games). One (1) drink ticket and burger/fries (In-N-Out style) dinner is also included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!