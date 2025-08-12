Family Violence Prevention Inc

Hosted by

Family Violence Prevention Inc

About this event

FVP Karaoke For A Cause 2025

2300 Highland Rd

Batesville, AR 72501, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

•Logo placement on all collateral materials

•Recognition as fundraiser sponsor

•Signage at the entrance area

•Company-provided banner displayed at the event

•Logo placement on FVP social media

•Verbal recognition as a Diamond sponsor during the Karaoke welcome

•Two VIP Tables with 16 Tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

•Logo placement on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, and event program

•Company-provided banner displayed at the event

•Logo placement on FVP social media Karaoke event promotion 

•Verbal recognition as Platinum sponsor during the Karaoke welcome

•One VIP Table with 8 Tickets

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

•Company name on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, event program, and Karaoke website

•Company-provided banner displayed at the event

•One Table with 8 Tickets

Silver Sponsor
$500

•Company name on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, event program, and Karaoke website

•4 tickets to the event

General Admission
$50

A ticket gets you delicious food, drinks, fun entertainment and it benefits such a worthy cause!🎟️💜🎤

Add a donation for Family Violence Prevention Inc

$

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