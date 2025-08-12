FVP Karaoke For A Cause 2025

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About this event
Batesville, AR 72501, USA
•Logo placement on all collateral materials
•Recognition as fundraiser sponsor
•Signage at the entrance area
•Company-provided banner displayed at the event
•Logo placement on FVP social media
•Verbal recognition as a Diamond sponsor during the Karaoke welcome
•Two VIP Tables with 16 Tickets
•Logo placement on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, and event program
•Company-provided banner displayed at the event
•Logo placement on FVP social media Karaoke event promotion
•Verbal recognition as Platinum sponsor during the Karaoke welcome
•One VIP Table with 8 Tickets
•Company name on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, event program, and Karaoke website
•Company-provided banner displayed at the event
•One Table with 8 Tickets
•Company name on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, event program, and Karaoke website
•4 tickets to the event
A ticket gets you delicious food, drinks, fun entertainment and it benefits such a worthy cause!🎟️💜🎤
$
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