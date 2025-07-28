FWCSC Sponsorship & Advertising Options & Agreement 2025-2026

NOW 50% OFF! $50 (Usually $100Purchasing a FULL PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.





PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.