Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

Offered by

Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

About this shop

FWCSC Sponsorship & Advertising Options & Agreement 2025-2026

Annual PLATINUM Sponsor Packet item
Annual PLATINUM Sponsor Packet
$2,500
  • Premier recognition at both major fundraisers - Includes your logo on the Step & Repeat and your logo on all printed & digital media
  • Year-round website visibility - logo on both the FWCSC homepage and Sponsorship tab for the full membership year (June-May)
  • Prominent presence at membership drives
  • Premium reserved tickets - 8 VIP tickets to the annual Basket Auction
  • Advertising in FWCSC newsletters - A half-page ad featured in 9 issues (3 per quarter)
  • Social media spotlights - Two pinned posts highlighting content of your choice
  • Sponsor of one monthly member mixer
  • Formal recognition at the Scholarship & Grants Awards Ceremony
Annual GOLD Sponsor Packet item
Annual GOLD Sponsor Packet
$1,500
  • Premier recognition at both major fundraisers - Includes your logo on all printed & digital media
  • Year-round website visibility - logo on Sponsorship tab for the full membership year (June-May)
  • Prominent presence at membership drives
  • Premium reserved tickets - 4 VIP tickets to the annual Basket Auction
  • Advertising in FWCSC newsletters - 1/4-page ad featured in 6 issues
  • Social media spotlights - One pinned post highlighting content of your choice
  • Formal recognition at the Scholarship & Grants Awards Ceremony
Annual SILVER Sponsor Packet item
Annual SILVER Sponsor Packet
$750
  • Silver-level recognition at both major fundraisers - includes your logo featured on digital promotional materials
  • Year-round online visibility - logo on the Sponsorship tab for the entire membership year (June–May)
  • Social media appreciation - a dedicated thank-you post for each event
  • Newsletter advertising - A business card-sized ad placed in 3 issues
  • Featured social media shout-out - One post of your choice on our social media platforms
  • Formal recognition at the Scholarship & Grants Awards Ceremony
À la Carte: Basket Auction PLATINUM Sponsorship item
À la Carte: Basket Auction PLATINUM Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum level recognition. 8 reserved premium VIP tickets for Basket Auction, verbal recognition at event, logo on step and repeat backdrop, logo on all printed and digital materials, and on FWCSC website and event social media pages.

À la Carte Basket: Auction GOLD Sponsorship item
À la Carte Basket: Auction GOLD Sponsorship
$500

Gold level recognition. 4 reserved tickets for Basket Auction, verbal recognition at event, logo on all printed and digital materials, and on FWCSC website and event social media pages.

À la Carte Basket: Auction SILVER Sponsorship item
À la Carte Basket: Auction SILVER Sponsorship
$300

Silver level recognition. Logo on digital promotional materials. Includes a dedicated thank you post on FWCSC website and event social media pages.

À la Carte: Monthly Membership Mixer Supporter item
À la Carte: Monthly Membership Mixer Supporter
$500

Receive exclusive brand visibility at the monthly membership mixer event, including logo placement on promotional materials, event signage, and social media shoutouts. Supporters are also invited to attend the mixer, engage with attendees, and provide materials or giveaways to highlight their business.

À la Carte: Yearly Website Advertising item
À la Carte: Yearly Website Advertising
$100

NOW 50% OFF! $100 (Usually $200) Companies that purchase a yearly ad on our website will have their logo prominently displayed on the Sponsorship tab of the FWCSC website for the full membership year (June–May). They will be recognized as a “Patriot Donor,” showing their valued support for the Fort Leonard Wood community.

À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - FULL PAGE item
À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - FULL PAGE
$50

NOW 50% OFF! $50 (Usually $100Purchasing a FULL PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.


PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.

À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - HALF PAGE item
À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - HALF PAGE
$30

NOW 50% OFF! $30 (Usually $60 )Purchasing a HALF PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.


PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.

À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - QUARTER PAGE item
À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - QUARTER PAGE
$20

NOW 50% OFF! $20 (Usually $40) Purchasing a QUARTER PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.


PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.

À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - BUSINESS CARD AD item
À la Carte: Monthly Newsletter Ad - BUSINESS CARD AD
$12.50

NOW 50% OFF! $12.50 (Usually $25)Purchasing a BUSINESS CARD AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.


PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.

IN-KIND DONATION
Free

Please select this option if you are making an in-kind donation to the club. Please provide a detailed description and value of your donation in the next section under the appropriate question.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!