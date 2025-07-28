FWCSC Sponsorship & Advertising Options & Agreement 2025-2026

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Platinum level recognition. 8 reserved premium VIP tickets for Basket Auction, verbal recognition at event, logo on step and repeat backdrop, logo on all printed and digital materials, and on FWCSC website and event social media pages.
Gold level recognition. 4 reserved tickets for Basket Auction, verbal recognition at event, logo on all printed and digital materials, and on FWCSC website and event social media pages.
Silver level recognition. Logo on digital promotional materials. Includes a dedicated thank you post on FWCSC website and event social media pages.
Receive exclusive brand visibility at the monthly membership mixer event, including logo placement on promotional materials, event signage, and social media shoutouts. Supporters are also invited to attend the mixer, engage with attendees, and provide materials or giveaways to highlight their business.
NOW 50% OFF! $100 (Usually $200) Companies that purchase a yearly ad on our website will have their logo prominently displayed on the Sponsorship tab of the FWCSC website for the full membership year (June–May). They will be recognized as a “Patriot Donor,” showing their valued support for the Fort Leonard Wood community.
NOW 50% OFF! $50 (Usually $100Purchasing a FULL PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.
PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.
NOW 50% OFF! $30 (Usually $60 )Purchasing a HALF PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.
PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.
NOW 50% OFF! $20 (Usually $40) Purchasing a QUARTER PAGE AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.
PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.
NOW 50% OFF! $12.50 (Usually $25)Purchasing a BUSINESS CARD AD in the FWCSC monthly newsletter offers businesses direct exposure to our engaged membership base through a well-read digital publication. Ad sizes range from business card to full page, allowing for flexible and cost-effective promotion that highlights your brand, services, or upcoming offers.
PRICE IS PER MONTH. PLEASE PURCHASE THE NUMBER OF MONTHS YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR AD TO APPEAR IN THE FWCSC NEWSLETTER.
Please select this option if you are making an in-kind donation to the club. Please provide a detailed description and value of your donation in the next section under the appropriate question.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!