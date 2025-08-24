FY2026 Capt Gray-Hatch Chapter, NSDAR Dues and Double Your Dues Campaign. Please read all instructions carefully.

Chapter Membership Dues
$75

Valid for one year

$75 Dues Breakdown: $52 to NSDAR (increased from $52), $10 to MDAR, $13 to our chapter.

Chapter Membership Dues PLUS a $5 Hardcopy Chapter Yearbook
$80

Valid for one year

Chapter Yearbooks are emailed. However, if you wish to have a Yearbook printed and mailed for an additional $5, choose this Membership option.

Associate Membership Dues
$15

Valid for one year

Associate Member Dues $15

Associate Membership Dues PLUS $5 Hardcopy Chapter Yearbook
$20

Valid for one year

Chapter Yearbooks are emailed. However, if you wish to have a Yearbook printed and mailed for an additional $5, choose this Membership option.

Add a donation for Capt Gray-Hatch Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

$

