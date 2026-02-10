National Guard Association Of Arizona & Enlisted Association National Guard of Arizona

Hosted by

National Guard Association Of Arizona & Enlisted Association National Guard of Arizona

About this event

2026 Civilians, Airmen & Soldiers of the Year (CASY) Banquet

Arizona Grand Resort and Spa 8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy

Phoenix, AZ 85044, USA

AZ DEMA Senior Leaders or Their Guests
$100

O4+, CW4/5, DEMA Directors and DEMA Directors Guest

Company Grade Officers, Senior Enlisted or Their Guests
$85

E7-O3, WO1, CW2/3 and CW2/3 Guest

Junior NCO's, DEMA Civilian Employees or Their Guests
$70

E5 & E6, DEMA Civilian, and E5 & E6 or DEMA Civilian Guest

Junior Enlisted or Their Guests
$45

E1-E4 and E1-E4 Guest

Awardee/Nominee Guest
$75

CASY Awardees received a discount code to claim complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest.  This ticket category is for any additional family members of our CASY Awardees/Nominees who wish to attend.

All Other Guests
$100
Sponsor a Deserving Junior Enlisted Soldier/Airmen
$45

This special sponsorship price only applies to sponsorship of Soldiers/Airmen in the rank of E1-E4.

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