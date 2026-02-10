2026 Civilians, Airmen & Soldiers of the Year (CASY) Banquet

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About this event
Phoenix, AZ 85044, USA
O4+, CW4/5, DEMA Directors and DEMA Directors Guest
E7-O3, WO1, CW2/3 and CW2/3 Guest
E5 & E6, DEMA Civilian, and E5 & E6 or DEMA Civilian Guest
E1-E4 and E1-E4 Guest
CASY Awardees received a discount code to claim complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest. This ticket category is for any additional family members of our CASY Awardees/Nominees who wish to attend.
This special sponsorship price only applies to sponsorship of Soldiers/Airmen in the rank of E1-E4.
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