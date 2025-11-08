FY27 Membership | MSU Beta Tau Alumni Chapter

Membership (2yrs or more post grad)
$54

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Beta Tau Alumni chapter dues for those that are more than 2yrs post graduation/separation from Morgan State University

Membership (2yrs or less post grad)
$22

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Beta Tau Alumni chapter dues for those that are less than 2yrs post graduation/separation from Morgan State University

No Membership (Chapter Donation)
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Don't want to join BTAC, but want to donate to MSU BTAC operations
*Select option and use the donation box below*

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing