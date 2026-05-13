Hosted by

Fairfield Youth Football & Cheer

About this event

Sales closed

FYF '26 Golf Fundraiser: Silent Auction

Gift Certificate to Marea item
Gift Certificate to Marea
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Marea's clothing store in Fairfield. Donated by: Marea Valued at: $100

Cheer Swag Basket item
Cheer Swag Basket
$50

Starting bid

Cheer Swag Basket includes Bejeweled Warm up jacket (custom ordered in your child’s size), custom backpack and a luxurious FYF Beach towel. Value $190

FYF Youth Gift Basket item
FYF Youth Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get your young FYF athlete ready for the season with this youth gift basket filled with Fairfield Youth Football gear and everyday essentials.

This basket includes:

-FYF Tumbler

-FYF Hat

-FYF Towel

-FYF Backpack

-FYF Charger

-YM Flow Society short

-YL Rival Fleece Joggers

-YL Team Tech S/S

-YXL Team Tech S/S


Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: $250

FYF Adult Gift Basket item
FYF Adult Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Show your FYF pride on the sidelines, at practice, or on the go with this adult fan gear basket packed with Fairfield Youth Football favorites.

This basket includes:

-FYF Umbrella
-FYF Tumbler
-FYF Hat
-FYF Towel
-FYF Backpack 
-FYF Charger
-Large Storm Fleece Hoodie 
-Large Team Tech S/S
-Large Tech Vent Shorts
-XLarge Tech Graphic Shorts


Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: $250

FYF Riddell Keepsake Helmet item
FYF Riddell Keepsake Helmet
$50

Starting bid

Take home a special piece of FYF pride with this Riddell football helmet keepsake. This is a great display item for any Fairfield Youth Football player, family, coach, or longtime supporter.

Perfect for a bedroom, office, sports room, or memorabilia shelf, this helmet is a unique way to celebrate the FYF experience and show your connection to the program.


Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: Priceless

Case of Rose Wine from Pure Joy Rose item
Case of Rose Wine from Pure Joy Rose
$100

Starting bid

Case of Rose Wine from Pure Joy Rose

Valued at: $260

Lunch for 20 Kids from Garden Catering item
Lunch for 20 Kids from Garden Catering
$100

Starting bid

Lunch for 20 kids at any of the 8 Garden Catering locations. Order contains Chicken Nuggets, Potato Cones, Mac & Cheese Bites and a Dessert Platter. No Expiration Dates Donated by: Samantha Manuli Valued at: $245
Triple Double Basketball Camp or Clinic item
Triple Double Basketball Camp or Clinic item
Triple Double Basketball Camp or Clinic
$100

Starting bid

Valid for one of the following options: 1) 1 Week of Summer Camp (2026) 2) Fall 2026 Skills Clinics 3) Fall 2026 Fast Break League Donated by: Triple Double Basketball Valued at: $290

Sideline Snaps Professional Photography item
Sideline Snaps Professional Photography
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an hour plus of action or portrait shots of your favorite local town sports team. All edited digital images included. Photography to take place on a mutually agreed upon date, local travel only. Donated by: Julie Finneran Valued at: $250
FYF Flag Camp item
FYF Flag Camp
$50

Starting bid

One week of FYF Flag Camp (Grades 1-6 based on 2026/27 School Year). Choose between two camp weeks. July 20th-24th OR July 27th-July 31st. Donated by: FYF Board of Directors Valued at: $225

FYF Flag Football Birthday Party item
FYF Flag Football Birthday Party
$200

Starting bid

Host Your Next Birthday Party at Sullivan Field! Celebrate your child’s special day with a flag football birthday party at Sullivan Field, hosted by an FYF coach! The experience includes on-field music, scoreboard use, and all necessary football equipment for a fun and memorable game with friends and family. The Sullivan building includes tables and chairs and can be used as the party room. Please note: You must provide your own food, drinks, and party supplies. The winner must contact the FYF Board to schedule the party and confirm field availability. Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: Priceless!
FitClub Training Classes item
FitClub Training Classes
$100

Starting bid

Inclusive of 3 x 45 minute personal training sessions as well as 1 month unlimited ultimate fitness class. Offer expires 1 year from 2026 FYF Golf Event.

Donated by: FitClub

Gift Basket from Fire Engine Pizza Co item
Gift Basket from Fire Engine Pizza Co
$100

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Fire Engine Pizza Co which includes

-$50 Gift Card

-Assorted Wines & Spirits


Valued at $200

Dune Hotel 1 Night Staycation item
Dune Hotel 1 Night Staycation
$100

Starting bid

1 Night stay at Dune Hotel in Fairfield Beach. Restrictions and Black out Dates do apply. Expiration - 1 year to event date.

Donated by: Ryan Giannone
Valued at: $225

Pinned Golf Rangefinder item
Pinned Golf Rangefinder
$100

Starting bid

The Prism+ Pinned Golf Rangefinder (Navy Blue)

Valued at: $260

1 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy item
1 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy
$100

Starting bid

1 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy (branch of Physical Synergy)

Valued at: $210

6 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy item
6 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy
$300

Starting bid

6 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy (branch of Physical Synergy)

Valued at: $900

Mets Tickets with Hyundai Club All Inclusive Access item
Mets Tickets with Hyundai Club All Inclusive Access
$200

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Mets game with seats located along the third base dugout with access to the Hyundai Club that includes all food and non alcoholic drinks. Game selection will be coordinated with ticket owner based on availability. Donated by: Doug Meier Valued at: $400
Golf for 3 at Brooklawn Country Club item
Golf for 3 at Brooklawn Country Club
$300

Starting bid

Accompanied golf for 3 at Brooklawn Country Club on an agreed upon date. Lunch & Drink Included. Donated by: Ed Booth Valued at: $700
BMW Lifestyle Package item
BMW Lifestyle Package
$300

Starting bid

The BMW Lifestyle Package is a must have for BMW enthusiasts which includes all the following:

-3 Samsonite Suitcases

-Summer & Winter Car Cleaning Kits

-Three Coffee Mugs

-Umbrella

-Ice Scraper


Donated by: BMW of Bridgeport - Mauro Motors - John Lasczak
Valued at: $1800

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!