FYF '26 Golf Fundraiser: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$100 gift card to Marea's clothing store in Fairfield. Donated by: Marea Valued at: $100
Starting bid
Cheer Swag Basket includes Bejeweled Warm up jacket (custom ordered in your child’s size), custom backpack and a luxurious FYF Beach towel. Value $190
Starting bid
Get your young FYF athlete ready for the season with this youth gift basket filled with Fairfield Youth Football gear and everyday essentials.
This basket includes:
-FYF Tumbler
-FYF Hat
-FYF Towel
-FYF Backpack
-FYF Charger
-YM Flow Society short
-YL Rival Fleece Joggers
-YL Team Tech S/S
-YXL Team Tech S/S
Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: $250
Starting bid
Show your FYF pride on the sidelines, at practice, or on the go with this adult fan gear basket packed with Fairfield Youth Football favorites.
This basket includes:
-FYF Umbrella
-FYF Tumbler
-FYF Hat
-FYF Towel
-FYF Backpack
-FYF Charger
-Large Storm Fleece Hoodie
-Large Team Tech S/S
-Large Tech Vent Shorts
-XLarge Tech Graphic Shorts
Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: $250
Starting bid
Take home a special piece of FYF pride with this Riddell football helmet keepsake. This is a great display item for any Fairfield Youth Football player, family, coach, or longtime supporter.
Perfect for a bedroom, office, sports room, or memorabilia shelf, this helmet is a unique way to celebrate the FYF experience and show your connection to the program.
Donated by: FYF Board Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Case of Rose Wine from Pure Joy Rose
Valued at: $260
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valid for one of the following options: 1) 1 Week of Summer Camp (2026) 2) Fall 2026 Skills Clinics 3) Fall 2026 Fast Break League Donated by: Triple Double Basketball Valued at: $290
Starting bid
Starting bid
One week of FYF Flag Camp (Grades 1-6 based on 2026/27 School Year). Choose between two camp weeks. July 20th-24th OR July 27th-July 31st. Donated by: FYF Board of Directors Valued at: $225
Starting bid
Starting bid
Inclusive of 3 x 45 minute personal training sessions as well as 1 month unlimited ultimate fitness class. Offer expires 1 year from 2026 FYF Golf Event.
Donated by: FitClub
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Fire Engine Pizza Co which includes
-$50 Gift Card
-Assorted Wines & Spirits
Valued at $200
Starting bid
1 Night stay at Dune Hotel in Fairfield Beach. Restrictions and Black out Dates do apply. Expiration - 1 year to event date.
Donated by: Ryan Giannone
Valued at: $225
Starting bid
The Prism+ Pinned Golf Rangefinder (Navy Blue)
Valued at: $260
Starting bid
1 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy (branch of Physical Synergy)
Valued at: $210
Starting bid
6 Month Unlimited Membership to Yoga Synergy (branch of Physical Synergy)
Valued at: $900
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The BMW Lifestyle Package is a must have for BMW enthusiasts which includes all the following:
-3 Samsonite Suitcases
-Summer & Winter Car Cleaning Kits
-Three Coffee Mugs
-Umbrella
-Ice Scraper
Donated by: BMW of Bridgeport - Mauro Motors - John Lasczak
Valued at: $1800
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