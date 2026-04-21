FYF Cheerleading Sponsorships

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About this event
We have 2 Platinum Sponsorships available. Your Logo will be prominently displayed on our athlete tee shirts and Memorial Day Sponsor Banner. Your business will also have Social Media attention acknowledging your generous Sponsorship Donation as well as promoting your goods/services.
We have 6 available Gold level sponsors. Your business Logo will be printed on our athlete tee shirts as well as on our Memorial Day Sponsor Banner. Your business will receive great exposure when our athletes wear your logo marching in the Parade and throughout their upcoming Summer/Fall Season.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!