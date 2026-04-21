Fairfield Youth Football & Cheer

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Fairfield Youth Football & Cheer

About this event

FYF Cheerleading Sponsorships

Platinum Sponsors
$500

We have 2 Platinum Sponsorships available. Your Logo will be prominently displayed on our athlete tee shirts and Memorial Day Sponsor Banner. Your business will also have Social Media attention acknowledging your generous Sponsorship Donation as well as promoting your goods/services.

Gold Sponsor
$250

We have 6 available Gold level sponsors. Your business Logo will be printed on our athlete tee shirts as well as on our Memorial Day Sponsor Banner. Your business will receive great exposure when our athletes wear your logo marching in the Parade and throughout their upcoming Summer/Fall Season.

Add a donation for Fairfield Youth Football & Cheer

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