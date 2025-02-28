FYI Golf Scramble Teams 2025

This ticket covers one team of 4 members.
*This item must be purchased prior to the event.
This ticket covers one team of 4 members.
*This item must be purchased prior to the event.
Skins
$20
This ticket covers the additional purchase for a team of 4.
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
This ticket covers the additional purchase for a team of 4.
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
Mulligans
$20
This ticket covers the additional purchase for a team of 4.
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
This ticket covers the additional purchase for a team of 4.
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
Skirt Hole (1 Person)
$5
This ticket covers the additional purchase for 1 person. If everyone on the team wishes to participate, please purchase a total of 4 tickets.
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
This ticket covers the additional purchase for 1 person. If everyone on the team wishes to participate, please purchase a total of 4 tickets.
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
Golf Cannon (1 Person)
$5
This ticket covers the additional purchase for 1 person. If everyone on the team wishes to participate, please purchase a total of 4 tickets.
How far do you think you can hit a golf ball? Now imagine you could launch it with a t-shirt launcher-style cannon!
*Golf cannon graciously provided by Off Par Golf & Social.*
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
This ticket covers the additional purchase for 1 person. If everyone on the team wishes to participate, please purchase a total of 4 tickets.
How far do you think you can hit a golf ball? Now imagine you could launch it with a t-shirt launcher-style cannon!
*Golf cannon graciously provided by Off Par Golf & Social.*
*This item can be purchased at the event. Credit card fees will apply.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!