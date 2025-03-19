FYP ATX Filipino Day Market ATX 2025 - Vendor + Food Truck Sponsorship

Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience celebrating Filipino American History Month. You're signing up for: 10x10 Booth Space; Opportunity to Engage with the Community; Expose your Brand; Network and Connect with other local vendors, artists, and members of the Filipino and Austin communities.

Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience celebrating Filipino American History Month. You're signing up for: 10x10 Booth Space; Opportunity to Engage with the Community; Expose your Brand; Network and Connect with other local vendors, artists, and members of the Filipino and Austin communities.

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