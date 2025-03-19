FYP ATX Filipino Day Market ATX 2025 - Vendor + Food Truck Sponsorship

Vendor: Submitted application by October 1, 2025: $75.00
$75
Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience celebrating Filipino American History Month. You're signing up for: 10x10 Booth Space; Opportunity to Engage with the Community; Expose your Brand; Network and Connect with other local vendors, artists, and members of the Filipino and Austin communities.
Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience celebrating Filipino American History Month. You're signing up for: 10x10 Booth Space; Opportunity to Engage with the Community; Expose your Brand; Network and Connect with other local vendors, artists, and members of the Filipino and Austin communities.
Food Truck:Submitted application by October 1, 2025: $200.00
$200
Food trucks will have the opportunity to Serve a Hungry Crowd; Showcase Your Menu; Boost Brand Visibility; Create a Memorable Experience!
Food trucks will have the opportunity to Serve a Hungry Crowd; Showcase Your Menu; Boost Brand Visibility; Create a Memorable Experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!