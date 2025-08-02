eventClosed

G Fest Makers Silent Auction 2025

625 2nd St #201, Petaluma, CA 94952, USA

A Watchful Eye
$425

A cow tenderly watches over her calf in this impressionistic rural scene , 14" x 11" framed original painting, oil on linen ©2021 by Lisa Irwin.

Coastal Cypress
$600

A windswept cypress sits majestically along the coast, 26" x 22" framed original painting, oil on canvas ©2016 by Ginger Irwin.

Plums
$300

A sweet pair of plums still life, 8" x 6" framed original painting, oil on panel ©2024 by Lisa Irwin.

Storm Break
$575

Feel the storm approach, 24" x 18" framed original painting, oil on canvas ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Blue Ribbon
$375

Elegant roses adorned with a satin blue ribbon, 8" x 10" framed original painting, oil on panel ©2024 by Lisa Irwin.

Fall Kaleidoscope
$575

A dazzling display of bursting fall colors, 24" X 18" framed original painting, oil on canvas ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Ballerina in White
$30

Graceful dancer en pointe, 11" x 14", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Bodega Path
$30

The grassy dunes lead to an enchanting destination, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Chickens
$30

Petaluma's Egg Capital proud heritage, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Crashing Surf
$30

A surfer's paradise curl of aqua blue, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Dancing Carrots
$30

What a lively bunch! , 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

High Tide
$30

Foaming waves crash as the tide comes in, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Midnight Moon
$30

A white dahlia blushed in light lavender, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Petaluma Museum
$30

Petaluma's historic library and museum, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

See's Candy
$30

A mouthwatering delight, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Spaceships over Petaluma
$30

Benevolent UFOs spark the imagination, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.

Set 1: A Trio of Books by Author and Friend, Douglas Kent
$25

Douglas Kent, MS/MLA author, professor and dear Pellkofer Family friend, has over 40 years of horticultural experience. He has written 8 environmental landscaping books, has clients throughout California, and is sharing his experience needed to create landscapes that protect, nourish, and sustain you and your community. Retail Value $84

Set 2: A Trio of Books by Author and Friend, Douglas Kent
$25

Douglas Kent, MS/MLA author, professor and dear Pellkofer Family friend, has over 40 years of horticultural experience. He has written 8 environmental landscaping books, has clients throughout California, and is sharing his experience needed to create landscapes that protect, nourish, and sustain you and your community. Retail Value $84

City Lights
$50

Sonoma County Photographer DJ Putonen captured this beautiful view of the Golden Gate Bridge. 20X30 canvas print


Foraged Fall Wreath
$45

Beautiful foraged fall wreath from Tara Weilbacher, Sonoma Cottage Home.

Dancing Girls
$45

Dancing Girls

Gena Richman

Wire and Bead Mobile

Approximately 20"X30"

Spring 2025

In flight
$80

Lissa Herschleb ceramic wallhanging.

Petaluma Culinary Kit
$110

Beautiful Forrest Middelton bowl and olive oil bottle with spout. Three McEvoy infused 375ml certified organic olive oils. $100 gift certificate to The Sonoma Spice Queen spice shop.

Cottage Gardens Succulent Heart Bowl
$35

Cottage Garden Heart shaped ceramic pot filled love, love, love, and beautiful succulents plants. Retail value $125.00

*Shipping not available for this item!

Solo Hair Design Gift Certficate & Basket of Hair Products
$50

Chris Griffith, family friend and Petaluma hair stylist, is offering a $75.00 gift certificate and a basket of lovely products. A value of $195.00

Working Goat Pottery Bowl
$33

A beautiful bowl by ceramic artist Claire Schendel. 12 inch diameter. A value of $110.

Working Goat Pottery Heart Magnets Red
$10

Handcrafted ceramic heart magnets by artist Claire Schendel. Set of 4, 1.5 inches x 1.5 inches each. A value of $32.

Working Goat Pottery Heart Magnets Green & Red
$10

Handcrafted ceramic heart magnets by artist Claire Schendel. Set of 4, 1.5 inches x 1.5 inches each. A value of $32.

Crochet Throw by Andrew Lavenson
$100

Custom throw by crochet artist Andrew Lavenson, inspired by Georgia’s love of rainbows and the color purple, which is also the color epilepsy awareness. Made especially for G Fest. 56“ x 50“

Botanical Flowers, Trees & Plant Cards
$20

One set of twelve flowers and one set of twelve trees & plant images by Ernest Clayton, donated by great granddaughter and local teacher, Eugenia Praetzel. A value of $60

Oak Barrel Wine Set
$100

Picnic Basket
$75

3D Printed Fantasy Friends Sets
$25

See Liza at the Auction Table to Purchase

Oak Dish Towel Sets-2 per set
$25

Please see Liza at the auction table for purchase.

