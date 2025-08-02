G Fest Makers Silent Auction 2025

625 2nd St #201, Petaluma, CA 94952, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A cow tenderly watches over her calf in this impressionistic rural scene , 14" x 11" framed original painting, oil on linen ©2021 by Lisa Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A windswept cypress sits majestically along the coast, 26" x 22" framed original painting, oil on canvas ©2016 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A sweet pair of plums still life, 8" x 6" framed original painting, oil on panel ©2024 by Lisa Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Feel the storm approach, 24" x 18" framed original painting, oil on canvas ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elegant roses adorned with a satin blue ribbon, 8" x 10" framed original painting, oil on panel ©2024 by Lisa Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A dazzling display of bursting fall colors, 24" X 18" framed original painting, oil on canvas ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Graceful dancer en pointe, 11" x 14", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The grassy dunes lead to an enchanting destination, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Petaluma's Egg Capital proud heritage, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Petaluma's Egg Capital proud heritage, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A surfer's paradise curl of aqua blue, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What a lively bunch! , 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Foaming waves crash as the tide comes in, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A white dahlia blushed in light lavender, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Petaluma's historic library and museum, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Petaluma's historic library and museum, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A mouthwatering delight, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Benevolent UFOs spark the imagination, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Benevolent UFOs spark the imagination, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Benevolent UFOs spark the imagination, 14" x 11", framed print ©2025 by Ginger Irwin.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Douglas Kent, MS/MLA author, professor and dear Pellkofer Family friend, has over 40 years of horticultural experience. He has written 8 environmental landscaping books, has clients throughout California, and is sharing his experience needed to create landscapes that protect, nourish, and sustain you and your community. Retail Value $84
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Douglas Kent, MS/MLA author, professor and dear Pellkofer Family friend, has over 40 years of horticultural experience. He has written 8 environmental landscaping books, has clients throughout California, and is sharing his experience needed to create landscapes that protect, nourish, and sustain you and your community. Retail Value $84
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sonoma County Photographer DJ Putonen captured this beautiful view of the Golden Gate Bridge. 20X30 canvas print
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful foraged fall wreath from Tara Weilbacher, Sonoma Cottage Home.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dancing Girls
Gena Richman
Wire and Bead Mobile
Approximately 20"X30"
Spring 2025
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lissa Herschleb ceramic wallhanging.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful Forrest Middelton bowl and olive oil bottle with spout. Three McEvoy infused 375ml certified organic olive oils. $100 gift certificate to The Sonoma Spice Queen spice shop.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cottage Garden Heart shaped ceramic pot filled love, love, love, and beautiful succulents plants. Retail value $125.00
*Shipping not available for this item!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Chris Griffith, family friend and Petaluma hair stylist, is offering a $75.00 gift certificate and a basket of lovely products. A value of $195.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful bowl by ceramic artist Claire Schendel. 12 inch diameter. A value of $110.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handcrafted ceramic heart magnets by artist Claire Schendel. Set of 4, 1.5 inches x 1.5 inches each. A value of $32.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handcrafted ceramic heart magnets by artist Claire Schendel. Set of 4, 1.5 inches x 1.5 inches each. A value of $32.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Custom throw by crochet artist Andrew Lavenson, inspired by Georgia’s love of rainbows and the color purple, which is also the color epilepsy awareness. Made especially for G Fest. 56“ x 50“
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One set of twelve flowers and one set of twelve trees & plant images by Ernest Clayton, donated by great granddaughter and local teacher, Eugenia Praetzel. A value of $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
See Liza at the Auction Table to Purchase
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Please see Liza at the auction table for purchase.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing