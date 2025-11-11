G2CYF 3rd Annual Clay Shooting Fundraiser Raffle Presented by: Continental Plumbing Services, LLC
$1 per ticket- Blue Ticket
$1 per ticket- Blue Ticket
Raffle Baskets- Individual
$1
$1 per ticket-White Ticket
$1 per ticket-White Ticket
This includes 12 tickets
$10 for 12 tickets- Blue Ticket
$10 for 12 tickets- Blue Ticket
This includes 12 tickets
$10 for 12 tickets- White Ticket
$10 for 12 tickets- White Ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!