G2 Community Youth Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

G2 Community Youth Foundation, Inc.

About this raffle

G2CYF 3rd Annual Clay Shooting Fundraiser Raffle Presented by: Continental Plumbing Services, LLC

50/50- Individual
$1

$1 per ticket- Blue Ticket

Raffle Baskets- Individual
$1

$1 per ticket-White Ticket

50/50- Bundle
$10
This includes 12 tickets

$10 for 12 tickets- Blue Ticket

Raffle Basket- Bundle
$10
This includes 12 tickets

$10 for 12 tickets- White Ticket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!