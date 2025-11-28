Ladies & Gents 2 Warriors Corporation

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Ladies & Gents 2 Warriors Corporation

G2Warriors Basketball Player Fees

25-26 Winter - Summer Travel Team fees
$250

Pay your registration fee for the season by clicking below.

Team Gear and Accessory Fee
$65

This option will cover team gear such as team shoes & shooting shirts.

Travel Tournament Fee
$50

(Only used prior to each travel tournament) This fee covers each player’s contribution toward the costs associated with participating in an out-of-town basketball tournament. It assists funding essential travel expenses and logistics, including transportation, lodging, meals, and administrative coordination required to support the team during the event.

Florida Travel Tournament Fee
$350

As discussed in our meeting, this fee will be used to cover airfare for players to cover the flight to and from Orlando for the AAU National Championship 6/30/26 - 7/6/26

Registration Fee Payment Plan
Pay what you can

Use this option ONLY if you have been placed on an APPROVED payment plan. Payments MUST be for the amount discussed and agreed to by team Coach

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