G2Warriors Basketball Player Fees

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Pay your registration fee for the season by clicking below.
This option will cover team gear such as team shoes & shooting shirts.
(Only used prior to each travel tournament) This fee covers each player’s contribution toward the costs associated with participating in an out-of-town basketball tournament. It assists funding essential travel expenses and logistics, including transportation, lodging, meals, and administrative coordination required to support the team during the event.
As discussed in our meeting, this fee will be used to cover airfare for players to cover the flight to and from Orlando for the AAU National Championship 6/30/26 - 7/6/26
Use this option ONLY if you have been placed on an APPROVED payment plan. Payments MUST be for the amount discussed and agreed to by team Coach
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