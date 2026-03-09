G3 Summer Camp 2026

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About this event
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week and includes food
Parents should be able to:
• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week and includes food
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple weeks
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the week selected
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple weeks
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the week selected
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold by the week.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple weeks
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the week selected
G3 Dry-Fit T-Shirt – $25
$20–$25 depending on the trip
Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected
Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected
Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected
Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected
Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected
Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!