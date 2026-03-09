G3 Life Applications Inc
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G3 Life Applications Inc

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G3 Life Applications Inc

About this event

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G3 Summer Camp 2026

5107 N 22nd St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

1st–2nd Grade
$100

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week and includes food

Parents should be able to:

• register for one or multiple weeks
• select the appropriate grade level option
• pay for the week selected

1st–2nd Grade with Lunch
$120

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week and includes food

Parents should be able to:

• Register for one or multiple weeks
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the week selected

3rd–5th Grade
$100

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week.

Parents should be able to:

• Register for one or multiple weeks
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the week selected

3rd–5th Grade with Lunch
$120

Important Note on Payments

These camps are sold by the week.

Parents should be able to:

• Register for one or multiple weeks
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the week selected

Program Uniform
$25

G3 Dry-Fit T-Shirt – $25

Field Trips
$20

$20–$25 depending on the trip

2 Weeks – No Lunch
$200

Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected


2 Weeks – With Lunch
$240

Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected

4 Weeks – No Lunch
$400

Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected

4 Weeks – With Lunch
$480

Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected

8 Weeks – No Lunch
$800

Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected

8 Weeks – With Lunch
$960

Important Note on Payments
• Register for 2, 4, or 8 weeks in a single registration
• Select the appropriate grade level for each child
• Choose an option with or without lunch
• Pay the total based on the package selected

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