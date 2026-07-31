G3C Charity Golf Classic 2026 (Special)

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About this event
San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
- For One Team (4) golfers
- Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, refreshments throughout the day, welcome bag and opportunity to win prizes and have a wonderful time!
- For One Golfer
- Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, refreshments throughout the day, welcome bag and opportunity to win prizes and have a wonderful time!
Includes: ($100 Value)
1. (1) Raffle Ticket ($20 Value)
2. (1) 50/50 Raffle Ticket ($20 Value)
3. (1) Mulligan Package ($20 Value and includes 4 Mulligans)
4. (1) Hole-In-One Ticket for 2025 Audi Q5 ($20 Value)
5. (1) Hole-In-One Ticket for $10,000 Cash ($20 Value)
$
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