Gang Green Golf Club

Hosted by

Gang Green Golf Club

About this event

G3C Charity Golf Classic 2026 (Special)

444 E Basse Rd

San Antonio, TX 78209, USA

Team G3C item
Team G3C item
Team G3C item
Team G3C
$600

- For One Team (4) golfers
- Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, refreshments throughout the day, welcome bag and opportunity to win prizes and have a wonderful time!

Individual Player G3C item
Individual Player G3C
$150

- For One Golfer
- Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, refreshments throughout the day, welcome bag and opportunity to win prizes and have a wonderful time!

G3C Charity Prize Bundle G3C item
G3C Charity Prize Bundle G3C
$65

Includes: ($100 Value)


1. (1) Raffle Ticket ($20 Value)

2. (1) 50/50 Raffle Ticket ($20 Value)

3. (1) Mulligan Package ($20 Value and includes 4 Mulligans)

4. (1) Hole-In-One Ticket for 2025 Audi Q5 ($20 Value)

5. (1) Hole-In-One Ticket for $10,000 Cash ($20 Value)

Add a donation for Gang Green Golf Club

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