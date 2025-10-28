G3's 10th Annual Fundraising & Awards Gala Auction

Value: $300

Includes:

·Paper and Source Desktop Organizer

·Barnes and Nobles gift card

·Pen and Journal set

·2 Candles Royalty Scented 20oz (Scents - It is well with my soul and Always be on black)

.1 Candle Royally scented 10oz scent I shall not be more

·Logilates 64oz Water Bottle

·Lux collection Jacquard Cable Knit Blanket

·Kate Spade Calligraphy Set

. Threads stitching travel journal

. Reading lamp and bookmark

. 6 self-help, self love and journaling books

. large wicker basket