G3's 10th Annual Fundraising & Awards Gala Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Immediately after after bidding concludes at The Venetian or at The Skills Ctr 5107 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610, USA
Starting bid
Private Four-Course Dinner for 2
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with an exclusive private dinner for two, featuring a
beautifully crafted four-course menu just for you and your guest.
Prepared by Chef Bacon, this intimate dining experience includes four thoughtfully
designed courses made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, tailored to your tastes and
dietary preferences. Optional wine or beverage pairings are included to complement
each course.
Prize Includes:
- Private four-course dinner for two
- Customizable menu with seasonal ingredients
- Optional wine or beverage pairings
- Personalized service in your home
Perfect for a romantic evening, special celebration, or simply a night of gourmet
indulgence this is a dinner to remember.
1 - Luc Belaire Rare Luxe wine bottle w / 2 wine glasses
3 Transition candles in the scents of: Rosebud 11oz, Forgiveness 11oz. and forgiveness 5.7ox
Starting bid
Value: $250
The Final Touch Auto Detailing Cert
Includes:
Hand wash and de-bug, detail vacuum, clean and condition interior, spot clean carpets, clean
rims, tire shine, wax, clay bar.
Excludes:
Oversized vehicles, ceramic coating, or engine cleaning.
· Portable Vacuum Cleaner LX Driver
·Auto-lock Car mount phone holder
·Two 30 day Axe car scents
·Automatic Car Trash can RYDZ
Starting bid
Value: $600
Includes:
.Revival Cave Full spa day (60-minute massage and facial)
·Circadia hydrating facial cream
·Circadia Lipid replacing cleansing gel
·Circadia facial sunscreen
·Circadia gift certificate (450 dollars)
Starting bid
Value: $100
Includes:
$100 gift cards valid for food and beverages at AvenueBlu Restaurant.
Excludes:
Gratuity and offsite catering not included.
Starting bid
Value: $1,450
Includes:
3 outfit changes, 6 retouched images, all session photos via Dropbox, professional branding
session.
Excludes:
Additional editing, prints, or travel outside standard service area.
Starting bid
Value: $460
Includes:
1 Month of Group Fitness + 5 Personal Training Sessions.
Excludes:
Specialty classes or merchandise not included.
Starting bid
Value: $250
Includes:
The Beauty Doctors – Signature Facial
Facial treatments (1 Regular).
Includes:
cleansing, exfoliation, masks, and SPF protection.
Excludes:
Add-on spa treatments or medical procedures not included.
. Vanilla sugar bows candle
. Pink yoga mat
. Heart shaped ice facial globes
. Cool Gear double insulated cup
. Dual ended face roller
. Spa headband
. Plush bath robe size Large
. Metal bath basket
Starting bid
Value: $2,500
Includes:
Option 1: Business Coaching (Initial Consult, Business Systems Audit, 2 Coaching Sessions)
Option 2: Leadership Development In-Service for management teams.
Excludes:
Ongoing retainer services or additional sessions not included.
Starting bid
Value: $450
Includes:
1–6 short videos (up to 1 minute each) with raw footage. Includes 3-hour shoot time and
48-hour turnaround.
Excludes:
Extended shoot times, additional editing, or travel outside Tampa Bay area.
Starting bid
Value: $125
Includes:
· Nutrient IV
· T-Shirt
· B -Essential Multi-Nutrient powder
· Protein shake water bottle
Starting bid
Value: $500
Includes:
· One YAG, IPL, or microdermabrasion treatment, ($300-dollar value)
·Zoskin exfoliating polish
· Obagi Rebalance skin barrier cream
· Obagi toner
· Mini Eucerin gift pack
·Hermann Aesthetics drink cup
Starting bid
Value: $250
Includes:
. Two Gift Cards to the Nail Lounge
· Miller’s Ale House gift card
· Two small candles
· (2) Ticket to rug tufting classes at the Tuft Spot! Wow!!
Starting bid
Value: $300
Includes:
·Take Away Throw blanket
·Coffee cups (4)
·Charbroil portable kettle charcoal grill
·Utensil and serving bowl set
. Hand towels (2)
. Small collapsible cooler
. Tupperware set
. Grill tongs
·3 discount gift cards
Starting bid
Value: $300
Includes:
·NFL Buccaneers wearable indoor/outdoor blanket
·NFL Buccaneers all weather cornhole bags
. NFL Buccaneers beanie
·Two water bottles
·NFL Buccaneers oversized tote caddy
·24 Budlight beer can case
Starting bid
Value: $300
Includes:
·Bose Earbuds QuietComfort
·Adidas Calf Sleeves L/Xl
·Adidas Gym Bag
· Seminole Heihts CrossFit 30 day membership (Strength training exercising)
·B.well muscle grip
Starting bid
Value: $300
Includes:
·Paper and Source Desktop Organizer
·Barnes and Nobles gift card
·Pen and Journal set
·2 Candles Royalty Scented 20oz (Scents - It is well with my soul and Always be on black)
.1 Candle Royally scented 10oz scent I shall not be more
·Logilates 64oz Water Bottle
·Lux collection Jacquard Cable Knit Blanket
·Kate Spade Calligraphy Set
. Threads stitching travel journal
. Reading lamp and bookmark
. 6 self-help, self love and journaling books
. large wicker basket
Starting bid
Value: $80
Includes:
·sun hat
·Slippers sz 8
·Life's a beach Gift Set
·H2O GO Swim Set
.Towels
.boogie board
.beach bag
.Olive 2 piece high waisted brief bathing suit (L)
.Green 2 piece high waisted brief bathing suit (L)
.Island glow candle
.star sunglasses
Starting bid
Mystery boxes are value up to $500!
(gift cards, experiences, items and other exciting surprises expected)
Starting bid
Mystery boxes are value up to $500!
(gift cards, experiences, items and other exciting surprises expected)
Starting bid
Includes:
. Turf Spot Buccaneers Rug $180 value!
. Hers Vneck tshirt
. His Tshirt
. 2 NFL Class Cups
. 2 NFL Red cold drink cups
. 2 NFL Red can cooler sleeve
Starting bid
Includes
1 Haircut and edge per month for 6 months!
Dvinee roots products:
Hydration mist
Herbal growth
Shea butter
10% Organic card
Starting bid
The Beauty Dr Vitamin Facial Cert
2 Transition Candles
1 Blessed glass candle jar and Keychain (green)
Starting bid
Hot box / cold plunge - 3 session cert
3 white towels
1 transition candle (Rosebud)
Starting bid
1 of a kind!
Authentic NFL autographed football
Starting bid
NFL Alumni authographed comemorative rubber football!
Starting bid
Mystery boxes are value up to $500!
(gift cards, experiences, items and other exciting surprises expected)
Starting bid
Hyatt - Westshore 2 night stay
J Alexander's Dinner for two ($150)
Starting bid
Total wine class for 20ppl
Miller's Ale gift card
Starting bid
Wilson basketball
Wifi action camera 4k
Fit bit
Head phones
$250 (813) Ego Urban store credit
G3 gear
Starting bid
This basket includes the rare Hennessy White. It is definitely a great addition to any get together or celebration. Play to win!
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!