Hosted by

G3 Life Applications

About this event

Sales closed

G3's 10th Annual Fundraising & Awards Gala Auction

Pick-up location

Immediately after after bidding concludes at The Venetian or at The Skills Ctr 5107 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610, USA

An unforgettable night item
An unforgettable night item
An unforgettable night
$100

Starting bid

Private Four-Course Dinner for 2


Enjoy an unforgettable evening with an exclusive private dinner for two, featuring a
beautifully crafted four-course menu just for you and your guest.
Prepared by Chef Bacon, this intimate dining experience includes four thoughtfully
designed courses made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, tailored to your tastes and
dietary preferences. Optional wine or beverage pairings are included to complement
each course.
 Prize Includes:
- Private four-course dinner for two
- Customizable menu with seasonal ingredients
- Optional wine or beverage pairings
- Personalized service in your home
Perfect for a romantic evening, special celebration, or simply a night of gourmet
indulgence this is a dinner to remember.


1 - Luc Belaire Rare Luxe wine bottle w / 2 wine glasses


3 Transition candles in the scents of: Rosebud 11oz, Forgiveness 11oz. and forgiveness 5.7ox

Deluxe Auto Detailing Package item
Deluxe Auto Detailing Package item
Deluxe Auto Detailing Package
$75

Starting bid


Value: $250
The Final Touch Auto Detailing Cert

Includes:
Hand wash and de-bug, detail vacuum, clean and condition interior, spot clean carpets, clean
rims, tire shine, wax, clay bar.
Excludes:
Oversized vehicles, ceramic coating, or engine cleaning.


· Portable Vacuum Cleaner LX Driver

·Auto-lock Car mount phone holder

·Two 30 day Axe car scents

·Automatic Car Trash can RYDZ

Spa Experience item
Spa Experience item
Spa Experience
$200

Starting bid

Value: $600

Includes:

.Revival Cave Full spa day (60-minute massage and facial)

·Circadia hydrating facial cream

·Circadia Lipid replacing cleansing gel

·Circadia facial sunscreen

·Circadia gift certificate (450 dollars)

AvenueBlu Restaurant – Dinner and wine item
AvenueBlu Restaurant – Dinner and wine
$75

Starting bid

Value: $100
Includes:
$100 gift cards valid for food and beverages at AvenueBlu Restaurant.
Excludes:
Gratuity and offsite catering not included.

Neil Lee Photography – Executive Elevation Package item
Neil Lee Photography – Executive Elevation Package item
Neil Lee Photography – Executive Elevation Package
$500

Starting bid

Value: $1,450
Includes:
3 outfit changes, 6 retouched images, all session photos via Dropbox, professional branding
session.
Excludes:
Additional editing, prints, or travel outside standard service area.

Apex Performance – Fitness Package item
Apex Performance – Fitness Package item
Apex Performance – Fitness Package
$200

Starting bid

Value: $460
Includes:
1 Month of Group Fitness + 5 Personal Training Sessions.
Excludes:
Specialty classes or merchandise not included.

"Hers" Beautifying Basket item
"Hers" Beautifying Basket item
"Hers" Beautifying Basket item
"Hers" Beautifying Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250
Includes:
The Beauty Doctors – Signature Facial

Facial treatments (1 Regular).

Includes:
cleansing, exfoliation, masks, and SPF protection.
Excludes:
Add-on spa treatments or medical procedures not included.

. Vanilla sugar bows candle

. Pink yoga mat

. Heart shaped ice facial globes

. Cool Gear double insulated cup

. Dual ended face roller

. Spa headband

. Plush bath robe size Large

. Metal bath basket


Grow Coach – Business Coaching &amp; Leadership Development item
Grow Coach – Business Coaching &amp; Leadership Development
$1,000

Starting bid

Value: $2,500
Includes:
Option 1: Business Coaching (Initial Consult, Business Systems Audit, 2 Coaching Sessions)
Option 2: Leadership Development In-Service for management teams.
Excludes:
Ongoing retainer services or additional sessions not included.

Affirmed Vision Media – Basic Video Production Package item
Affirmed Vision Media – Basic Video Production Package item
Affirmed Vision Media – Basic Video Production Package
$250

Starting bid

Value: $450
Includes:
1–6 short videos (up to 1 minute each) with raw footage. Includes 3-hour shoot time and
48-hour turnaround.
Excludes:
Extended shoot times, additional editing, or travel outside Tampa Bay area.  

Nutrient IV Basket item
Nutrient IV Basket item
Nutrient IV Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value: $125

Includes:

· Nutrient IV

· T-Shirt

· B -Essential Multi-Nutrient powder

· Protein shake water bottle


Forever Young! item
Forever Young! item
Forever Young! item
Forever Young!
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500

Includes:

· One YAG, IPL, or microdermabrasion treatment, ($300-dollar value)

·Zoskin exfoliating polish

· Obagi Rebalance skin barrier cream

· Obagi toner

· Mini Eucerin gift pack

·Hermann Aesthetics drink cup

Girls Date! item
Girls Date! item
Girls Date! item
Girls Date!
$175

Starting bid

Value: $250

Includes:

. Two Gift Cards to the Nail Lounge

· Miller’s Ale House gift card 

· Two small candles

· (2) Ticket to rug tufting classes at the Tuft Spot! Wow!!

Perfect Weather for a Picnic! item
Perfect Weather for a Picnic! item
Perfect Weather for a Picnic!
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300

Includes:

·Take Away Throw blanket

·Coffee cups (4)

·Charbroil portable kettle charcoal grill

·Utensil and serving bowl set

. Hand towels (2)

. Small collapsible cooler

. Tupperware set

. Grill tongs

·3 discount gift cards

Tailgate Bucs Basket item
Tailgate Bucs Basket item
Tailgate Bucs Basket item
Tailgate Bucs Basket
$175

Starting bid

Value: $300

Includes:

·NFL Buccaneers wearable indoor/outdoor blanket

·NFL Buccaneers all weather cornhole bags

. NFL Buccaneers beanie

·Two water bottles

·NFL Buccaneers oversized tote caddy

·24 Budlight beer can case

Ready. Set. Train. Gym Gift Basket item
Ready. Set. Train. Gym Gift Basket item
Ready. Set. Train. Gym Gift Basket item
Ready. Set. Train. Gym Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300

Includes:

·Bose Earbuds QuietComfort

·Adidas Calf Sleeves L/Xl

·Adidas Gym Bag

· Seminole Heihts CrossFit 30 day membership (Strength training exercising)

·B.well muscle grip

A healthier and stronger mind basket item
A healthier and stronger mind basket item
A healthier and stronger mind basket item
A healthier and stronger mind basket
$100

Starting bid

Value: $300

Includes:

·Paper and Source Desktop Organizer

·Barnes and Nobles gift card

·Pen and Journal set

·2 Candles Royalty Scented 20oz (Scents - It is well with my soul and Always be on black)

.1 Candle Royally scented 10oz scent I shall not be more

·Logilates 64oz Water Bottle

·Lux collection Jacquard Cable Knit Blanket

·Kate Spade Calligraphy Set

. Threads stitching travel journal

. Reading lamp and bookmark

. 6 self-help, self love and journaling books

. large wicker basket

A Day at the Beach Basket item
A Day at the Beach Basket item
A Day at the Beach Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $80

Includes:

·sun hat

·Slippers sz 8

·Life's a beach Gift Set

·H2O GO Swim Set

.Towels

.boogie board

.beach bag

.Olive 2 piece high waisted brief bathing suit (L)

.Green 2 piece high waisted brief bathing suit (L)

.Island glow candle

.star sunglasses

Mystery box "pink" item
Mystery box "pink" item
Mystery box "pink"
$100

Starting bid

Mystery boxes are value up to $500!

(gift cards, experiences, items and other exciting surprises expected)


Mystery Box "red" item
Mystery Box "red"
$100

Starting bid

Mystery boxes are value up to $500!

(gift cards, experiences, items and other exciting surprises expected)

50th Commemorative NFL Alumni Buccaneers Basket item
50th Commemorative NFL Alumni Buccaneers Basket item
50th Commemorative NFL Alumni Buccaneers Basket
$200

Starting bid

Includes:

. Turf Spot Buccaneers Rug $180 value!

. Hers Vneck tshirt

. His Tshirt

. 2 NFL Class Cups

. 2 NFL Red cold drink cups

. 2 NFL Red can cooler sleeve

"His" Pampering Basket item
"His" Pampering Basket item
"His" Pampering Basket
$150

Starting bid

Includes

1 Haircut and edge per month for 6 months!

Dvinee roots products:

Hydration mist

Herbal growth

Shea butter

10% Organic card

Vitamin Facial Basket item
Vitamin Facial Basket
$100

Starting bid

The Beauty Dr Vitamin Facial Cert

2 Transition Candles

1 Blessed glass candle jar and Keychain (green)​

Ice Cold Basket item
Ice Cold Basket item
Ice Cold Basket
$50

Starting bid

Hot box / cold plunge - 3 session cert

3 white towels

1 transition candle (Rosebud)

Vikings 2025 Season Authographed Football item
Vikings 2025 Season Authographed Football item
Vikings 2025 Season Authographed Football item
Vikings 2025 Season Authographed Football
$300

Starting bid

1 of a kind!

Authentic NFL autographed football

NFL Alumni authographed comemorative rubber football item
NFL Alumni authographed comemorative rubber football item
NFL Alumni authographed comemorative rubber football item
NFL Alumni authographed comemorative rubber football
$250

Starting bid

NFL Alumni authographed comemorative rubber football!

Mystery gift "Silver" item
Mystery gift "Silver"
$100

Starting bid

Mystery boxes are value up to $500!

(gift cards, experiences, items and other exciting surprises expected)

Our First Date item
Our First Date item
Our First Date
$200

Starting bid

Hyatt - Westshore 2 night stay

J Alexander's Dinner for two ($150)

Friends and Chill item
Friends and Chill item
Friends and Chill
$200

Starting bid

Total wine class for 20ppl

Miller's Ale gift card

"His" Urban Basket item
"His" Urban Basket item
"His" Urban Basket
$60

Starting bid

Wilson basketball

Wifi action camera 4k

Fit bit

Head phones

$250 (813) Ego Urban store credit

G3 gear

Mr Bubbly item
Mr Bubbly item
Mr Bubbly item
Mr Bubbly
$150

Starting bid

This basket includes the rare Hennessy White. It is definitely a great addition to any get together or celebration. Play to win!

Surprise bag item
Surprise bag
$150

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!