Success University Inc.
Success University Inc. has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Success University Inc.

Hosted by

Success University Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

GA: 2025 Summer: The Hocking Hills Craft Show

20374 Clay Lick Rd

Logan, OH 43138, USA

Add a donation for Success University Inc.

$

Saturday Only Adult - General admission
$5

This Ticket is for Saturday 08/30/2025 Only: The 2025 Hocking Hills Craft Show - Summer Event is general admission per adult. (Kids under 18 are free). Please show your ticket to the entry gate attendant when you arrive. Thank you so much for supporting the arts and our 501c3 Success University Inc. This donation is tax-deductible.

Sunday Only Adult - General admission
$5

This ticket is for Sunday 08/31/2025 only. The 2025 Hocking Hills Craft Summer Event is general admission per adult. (Kids under 18 are free). Please show your ticket to the entry gate attendant when you arrive. Thank you so much for supporting the arts and our 501c3 Success University Inc. This donation is tax-deductible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!