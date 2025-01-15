GA: 2025 Summer: The Hocking Hills Craft Show

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About this event
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This Ticket is for Saturday 08/30/2025 Only: The 2025 Hocking Hills Craft Show - Summer Event is general admission per adult. (Kids under 18 are free). Please show your ticket to the entry gate attendant when you arrive. Thank you so much for supporting the arts and our 501c3 Success University Inc. This donation is tax-deductible.
This ticket is for Sunday 08/31/2025 only. The 2025 Hocking Hills Craft Summer Event is general admission per adult. (Kids under 18 are free). Please show your ticket to the entry gate attendant when you arrive. Thank you so much for supporting the arts and our 501c3 Success University Inc. This donation is tax-deductible.
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