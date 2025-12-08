Ga Single Parent "Legacy Builders" Recognition & Awards Event

Includes: *Prominent recognition at events & on event promotional materials

*Speaking role at Events

*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees

*Booth space provided

*Full page ad in awards program

*4 VIP Tickets at Events

*Sponsor Name on 8 Tables at Event

*Recognition in post-event thank you emails

Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20

-Parking at hotel is complimentary