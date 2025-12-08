National Leadership Group Inc

Hosted by

National Leadership Group Inc

About this event

Ga Single Parent "Legacy Builders" Recognition & Awards Event

Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel 4711 Best Rd

Atlanta, GA 30337, USA

General Adult
$50

Ages 12 yrs & up for Banquet on 3/21

Due by 3/9

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel

General Children
$30

Ages 4yrs - 11yrs for Banquet on 3/21

Due by 3/9

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel

Vendor
$75

Includes: Vendor space at Banquet on 3/21; 6ft covered table, 2 chairs; Check in 12pm

Due by 3/9

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel

Nominee Participation Fee
$100

Includes: *1 Full Page Color Ad in Banquet Souvenir Program (Nominee's Picture & congratulatory message) Email to [email protected] by 2/20


* 1 Nominee Banquet Ticket (Sat 3/21)

* 1 Nominee Award

* 1 Yr Membership for Nominee w/ The National Leadership Group, Inc.

* 2 VIP Tickets to Luncheon at Georgia State Capitol (Fri 3/20)

Register for Capitol www.gasingleparent.org

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel


Elected Officials or Friend Sponsorship
$50

Includes* 1 Nominee Banquet Ticket (Sat 3/21)

* 1 Nominee Award

*Elected Official or Friend name listed in souvenir program

* 1 Nominee VIP Ticket to Luncheon at the Georgia State Capitol (Fri 3/20)

Due by 2/20

*Does not include Banquet Ticket for Elected Official or Friend. He/She will need to purchase a General Adult ticket to attend


-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel

Full Page Souvenir Ad
$100

Includes: *1 Full Page Color Ad in Banquet program (purchaser provides design as pdf file min 300 dpi

Email Design to [email protected] by 2/20

In Subject line: Your name & Full Page


*Verbal recognition during the events


Half Page Souvenir Ad
$50

Includes: *1Half Page Color Ad in Banquet program (purchaser provides design as pdf file min 300 dpi

Email Design to [email protected] by 2/20

In Subject line: Your name & Half Page

BEACON OF HOPE1 Sponsorship
$300

Includes: *Recognition at events & on event promotional materials

*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees 

*Booth space provided 

*Company logo placed in awards program

*Recognition in post-event thank you emails

Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel


BEACON OF HOPE 2 Sponsorship
$250

Includes: *Recognition at events

*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees 

*Booth space provided 

*Company logo placed in awards program

*Recognition in post-event thank you emails

Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel

HELPING HANDS Sponsorship
$500

Includes: *Recognition at events & on event  promotional materials

*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees 

*Booth space provided 

*One Fourth page ad in awards program

*Sponsor Name on 2 Tables at Event

*Recognition in post-event thank you emails

Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20

-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel

VILLAGE BUILDER Sponsorship
$1,000

  Includes: *Recognition at event & on event  promotional materials

*Speaking role at Event 

*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees 

*Booth space provided 

*Half page ad in awards program

*2 VIP Tickets at Event

*Sponsor Name on 4 Tables at Event

*Recognition in post-event thank you emails

Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20

-Parking at hotel is complimentary

LEGACY OF CARE Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes: *Prominent recognition at events &  on event promotional materials 

*Speaking role at Events

*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees 

*Booth space provided 

*Full page ad in awards program

*4 VIP Tickets at Events

*Sponsor Name on 8 Tables at Event

*Recognition in post-event thank you emails

Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20

-Parking at hotel is complimentary

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