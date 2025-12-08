Ga Single Parent "Legacy Builders" Recognition & Awards Event

About this event
Atlanta, GA 30337, USA
Ages 12 yrs & up for Banquet on 3/21
Due by 3/9
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Ages 4yrs - 11yrs for Banquet on 3/21
Due by 3/9
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes: Vendor space at Banquet on 3/21; 6ft covered table, 2 chairs; Check in 12pm
Due by 3/9
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes: *1 Full Page Color Ad in Banquet Souvenir Program (Nominee's Picture & congratulatory message) Email to [email protected] by 2/20
* 1 Nominee Banquet Ticket (Sat 3/21)
* 1 Nominee Award
* 1 Yr Membership for Nominee w/ The National Leadership Group, Inc.
* 2 VIP Tickets to Luncheon at Georgia State Capitol (Fri 3/20)
Register for Capitol www.gasingleparent.org
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes* 1 Nominee Banquet Ticket (Sat 3/21)
* 1 Nominee Award
*Elected Official or Friend name listed in souvenir program
* 1 Nominee VIP Ticket to Luncheon at the Georgia State Capitol (Fri 3/20)
Due by 2/20
*Does not include Banquet Ticket for Elected Official or Friend. He/She will need to purchase a General Adult ticket to attend
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes: *1 Full Page Color Ad in Banquet program (purchaser provides design as pdf file min 300 dpi
Email Design to [email protected] by 2/20
In Subject line: Your name & Full Page
*Verbal recognition during the events
Includes: *1Half Page Color Ad in Banquet program (purchaser provides design as pdf file min 300 dpi
Email Design to [email protected] by 2/20
In Subject line: Your name & Half Page
Includes: *Recognition at events & on event promotional materials
*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees
*Booth space provided
*Company logo placed in awards program
*Recognition in post-event thank you emails
Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes: *Recognition at events
*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees
*Booth space provided
*Company logo placed in awards program
*Recognition in post-event thank you emails
Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes: *Recognition at events & on event promotional materials
*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees
*Booth space provided
*One Fourth page ad in awards program
*Sponsor Name on 2 Tables at Event
*Recognition in post-event thank you emails
Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20
-Parking $6 per car, paid at hotel
Includes: *Recognition at event & on event promotional materials
*Speaking role at Event
*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees
*Booth space provided
*Half page ad in awards program
*2 VIP Tickets at Event
*Sponsor Name on 4 Tables at Event
*Recognition in post-event thank you emails
Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20
-Parking at hotel is complimentary
Includes: *Prominent recognition at events & on event promotional materials
*Speaking role at Events
*Can include promotional materials in gift bag for attendees
*Booth space provided
*Full page ad in awards program
*4 VIP Tickets at Events
*Sponsor Name on 8 Tables at Event
*Recognition in post-event thank you emails
Email logo to [email protected] by 2/20
-Parking at hotel is complimentary
$
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